New purpose approved for the former office of the man who brought The Beatles to Elgin

Albert Bonici brought The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric Clapton to the north.

By Sean McAngus
New life will be breathed into the building that once housed the office of Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici.
An Elgin building, which was once home to the office of the showbiz agent who brought music royalty to town, will be transformed into accommodation.

An Elgin building, which was once home to the office of the showbiz agent who brought music royalty to town, will be transformed into accommodation.

Albert Bonici bringing The Beatles to Elgin, on the cusp of their fame in early 1963, will never be forgotten.

He also welcomed the likes of The Who, Pink Floyd and The Kinks to the Moray town.

His office was at the top floor of Little Cross House on South College Street.

Albert Bonici brought some of the biggest bands of the ’60s and 70s to the north.  Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock

In 1946, his mother Angelia bought part of Little Cross House on South College Street.

Known for his colourful sweaters, Albert was a fixture there during the 1960s and 1970s, working long into the night at the office.

Little Cross House on South College Street.

He ran his entertainment business LCB Agency inside the space.

He would speak with a phone at each ear doing business and would have meals delivered – and haircuts done – while working.

What is happening to Albert Bonici’s Elgin office?

Last month, we revealed Hanson and Robertson Insurance Services wanted to turn the building’s ground floor offices into a new apartment.

It included two bedrooms with a shared kitchen lounge area and shower room.

They also sought a House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) licence.

While in June, officials approved a building warrant for the first floor of the Category B building to be transformed into apartments.

Why have planning chiefs approved the changes?

Now planning chiefs have approved the changes to the site which sits within the Elgin High Street Conservation Area.

External alterations will be limited to the blocking up of a doorway on the southern elevation.

This will see the removal of a non-traditional door, and installation of stonework
to match the dressing and course of adjacent stonework.

Rock ‘n roll renovation: New life for former office of the man who brought the Beatles to Elgin

Historic Environment Scotland had no comments to make on this proposal.

It is part of a wider scheme to convert the building into an HMO unit.

Officials say the works are considered to preserve the special interest of the category B listed building in line with the planning requirements.

‘Good idea to give new life’ to building

David Dills, music writer and researcher, in front of The Venue where a plaque has been dedicated to the ‘Love Me Do Boys’ as the Fab Four called themselves on their first tour of Scotland. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT.

Elgin man David Dills has created deep dive blogs over the years about Bonici and his era.

Last month, he said: “It is a good idea to give new life to such a significant Elgin building.

“It is a central focal point in the town and will remain linked to Bonici.”

The Future of Elgin

