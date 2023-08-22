New purpose approved for the former office of the man who brought The Beatles to Elgin

An Elgin building, which was once home to the office of the showbiz agent who brought music royalty to town, will be transformed into accommodation.

Albert Bonici bringing The Beatles to Elgin, on the cusp of their fame in early 1963, will never be forgotten.

He also welcomed the likes of The Who, Pink Floyd and The Kinks to the Moray town.

His office was at the top floor of Little Cross House on South College Street.

In 1946, his mother Angelia bought part of Little Cross House on South College Street.

Known for his colourful sweaters, Albert was a fixture there during the 1960s and 1970s, working long into the night at the office.

He ran his entertainment business LCB Agency inside the space.

He would speak with a phone at each ear doing business and would have meals delivered – and haircuts done – while working.

What is happening to Albert Bonici’s Elgin office?

Last month, we revealed Hanson and Robertson Insurance Services wanted to turn the building’s ground floor offices into a new apartment.

It included two bedrooms with a shared kitchen lounge area and shower room.

They also sought a House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) licence.

While in June, officials approved a building warrant for the first floor of the Category B building to be transformed into apartments.

Why have planning chiefs approved the changes?

Now planning chiefs have approved the changes to the site which sits within the Elgin High Street Conservation Area.

External alterations will be limited to the blocking up of a doorway on the southern elevation.

This will see the removal of a non-traditional door, and installation of stonework

to match the dressing and course of adjacent stonework.

Historic Environment Scotland had no comments to make on this proposal.

It is part of a wider scheme to convert the building into an HMO unit.

Officials say the works are considered to preserve the special interest of the category B listed building in line with the planning requirements.

‘Good idea to give new life’ to building

Elgin man David Dills has created deep dive blogs over the years about Bonici and his era.

Last month, he said: “It is a good idea to give new life to such a significant Elgin building.

“It is a central focal point in the town and will remain linked to Bonici.”