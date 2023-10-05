Moray Sports Centre: Opening of Elgin’s new world-class indoor tennis facility delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Sports Centre: Opening of Elgin’s new world-class indoor tennis facility delayed

It is hoped the facility will help find future stars to follow in the footsteps of Andy Murray.

By Sean McAngus
The opening of the new tennis facility which aims to find the next stars who follow in the footsteps of Andy Murray has been delayed. Image: Jason Hedges/ Design team
The opening of Elgin’s new world-class indoor tennis facility has been delayed.

The £1.63 million facility which will include four tennis courts and a toilet block is being built near Moray Sports Centre on Linkwood Road.

It is the first centre to receive funding from the Transforming Scottish Indoor Tennis fund which aims to help find the next Andy Murray.

The funding pot, supported by Tennis Scotland, Sport Scotland and the Lawn Tennis Association, has provided £1.17 million.

Meanwhile, Moray Sports Foundation – who will operate the centre – has contributed £511,257 towards it.

Artist impression of Moray Sports Centre tennis courts.

Why has the opening of the new tennis facility been delayed?

Site of the tennis facility being built. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Moray Sports Centre CEO Iain Stokes had previously hoped to open the facility for players before Wimbledon.

He told us: “We are putting Elgin on the map as a sporting centre of excellence.

“It will be great to see youngsters playing tennis all year round in Moray.”

Two years ago, Mr Stokes returned home to lead the centre. The indoor tennis facility project attracted him to the job role.

Iain Stokes has previously talked about his journey to Moray Sports Centre.

Storm damage

The frame of the facility. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However the weather has halted these plans.

A spokeswoman for the Transforming Scotland’s Indoor Tennis (TSIT) project group, revealed: “We are aware of the storm damage sustained by the canopy for the indoor tennis centre at Moray Sports Centre.

“Work is underway to remedy the situation and we are in regular dialogue with the contractors regarding on-site progress.

Moray Sports Centre with the site of the tennis facility nearby. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We continue to work with our partners to improve the indoor tennis provision in Scotland and look forward welcoming the first players on court in Elgin.”

The main contractor is Wiltshire-based firm Copri Systems and they are using local sub-contractors such as Elgin’s Billy Miller.

Bid to cement Murray legacy

Sir Andy Murray and Jamie Murray take to the court in the final match of the Battle of the Brits. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

This project comes off the back of Tennis Scotland’s 2016 pledge to construct more than 100 indoor courts across the country.

The scheme hopes to capitalise on the world-beating careers of Andy and his brother Jamie.

Video footage taken earlier this year of work ongoing to build the tennis facility: 

The Future of Elgin

