Moray Sports Centre: Opening of Elgin’s new world-class indoor tennis facility delayed

The opening of Elgin’s new world-class indoor tennis facility has been delayed.

The £1.63 million facility which will include four tennis courts and a toilet block is being built near Moray Sports Centre on Linkwood Road.

It is the first centre to receive funding from the Transforming Scottish Indoor Tennis fund which aims to help find the next Andy Murray.

The funding pot, supported by Tennis Scotland, Sport Scotland and the Lawn Tennis Association, has provided £1.17 million.

Meanwhile, Moray Sports Foundation – who will operate the centre – has contributed £511,257 towards it.

Why has the opening of the new tennis facility been delayed?

Moray Sports Centre CEO Iain Stokes had previously hoped to open the facility for players before Wimbledon.

He told us: “We are putting Elgin on the map as a sporting centre of excellence.

“It will be great to see youngsters playing tennis all year round in Moray.”

Two years ago, Mr Stokes returned home to lead the centre. The indoor tennis facility project attracted him to the job role.

Storm damage

However the weather has halted these plans.

A spokeswoman for the Transforming Scotland’s Indoor Tennis (TSIT) project group, revealed: “We are aware of the storm damage sustained by the canopy for the indoor tennis centre at Moray Sports Centre.

“Work is underway to remedy the situation and we are in regular dialogue with the contractors regarding on-site progress.

“We continue to work with our partners to improve the indoor tennis provision in Scotland and look forward welcoming the first players on court in Elgin.”

The main contractor is Wiltshire-based firm Copri Systems and they are using local sub-contractors such as Elgin’s Billy Miller.

Bid to cement Murray legacy

This project comes off the back of Tennis Scotland’s 2016 pledge to construct more than 100 indoor courts across the country.

The scheme hopes to capitalise on the world-beating careers of Andy and his brother Jamie.

Video footage taken earlier this year of work ongoing to build the tennis facility: