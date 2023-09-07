Moray Golf Club’s shop to be demolished to make way for new ‘focal point’

Moray Golf Club’s shop will be demolished to make way for a new one to grow the business and its reputation as a championship course.

The club on Stotfield Road in Lossiemouth has been granted permission to tear down the shop and replace it with a single storey new shop.

CM Design represented the course in the application.

Moray Golf Club’s history

Moray Golf Club was founded in 1889.

The Old Course was laid out by Old Tom Morris who became a frequent visitor and played a number of exhibition matches in the early years.

Meanwhile, the New Course was laid out by Henry Cotton and opened in 1979.

What are the plans for new Moray Golf Club shop?

In July, we revealed the plans to replace the shop which has served the course for around 45 years.

The current shop built in 1978 has been showing signs of decay.

Now it will be replaced by a new building with almost double the floor area.

When will the new club shop be opened?

Moray Golf Club Vice Captain Chris Pastakia has revealed the course is aiming to open the new club shop next year.

He said: “We run the Moray Open every year which has been a prestigious tournament for over 100 years.

“The aim is to open the new pro shop next year in time for the competition.

“This means building will take place over the winter and we are at the beckon of the elements.

“We have gone for a simple design and I think everything is achievable.

“It is just a question of getting it done.”

‘It has been ongoing for 10 years’

It has been long time coming for the club.

He added: “It has been a ongoing thing for at least 10 years.

“The new shop will be really important as the current one is not fit for purpose as very small and cramped.

“There is no real light as windows are covered and no workshop space.

“All these things will be sorted with the new club shop.”

He says the new shop will boost the experience for golfers visiting.

Mr Pastakia added: “The pro shop becomes the focal point and first element of the club that people see before they go onto the course.

“One of the people involved with the pro shop and will continue to be is our professional John Murray.

“He is the lead person everyone sees, when they arrive at the shop.

“You need the best facilities if you want to make your club important and respected among members and visitors.”