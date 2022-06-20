Scott McKenna and Max Lowe sold new Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson on Pittodrie move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott McKenna and Max Lowe sold new Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson on Pittodrie move

By Danny Law
June 20, 2022, 11:07 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 11:14 pm
Jayden Richardson has joined Aberdeen on a three-year deal.
New Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson said former Dons Scott McKenna and Max Lowe sold him on the move to Pittodrie.

The 21-year-old has joined Aberdeen from Nottingham Forest on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Richardson revealed he spoke to his Forest teammates McKenna and Lowe about making the switch to the Dons.

He told Red TV: “I trained with them every day, so I know them very well and spoke to them about the club.

“They didn’t have anything bad to say about the club.

“They both really enjoyed their time here.

“It made it easier to come here after speaking to them.

“Scott was player of the season at Forest, he has really progressed.”

Richardson, who had spells on loan with Exeter City, Forest Green Rovers and Notts County, is relishing the challenge of playing in the Scottish Premiership.

He said: “My agent told me about the interest a couple of months ago and ever since then I have been looking at YouTube videos of Aberdeen.

“It has been exciting since the get go.

“The opportunity that young players get coming to Scotland is growing.

“I have seen that in the past with other players.

“The club is massive, so hopefully I can help on my journey and the club’s journey.”

Jayden Richardson during his time at Notts County in a match against Grimsby Town.

He added: “I have been at Forest since I was 10 and I have had three loan spells at Exeter City, Forest Green and Notts County.

“Now my journey starts here.

“Making my debut for Nottingham Forest was a dream come true.

“It is a big achievement in my life.

“Hopefully next season they can stay up (in the English Premier League) and show everyone what a good team they are.”

Richardson joined the Dons a day after fellow right-back Calvin Ramsay moved to Liverpool for a club record fee.

The Englishman says he is an attack-minded full-back who will bring energy to the Dons team.

Jayden Richardson holds off  Stephen Wearne of Torquay United.

He said: “I have security now, so I’m looking to focus and build.

“Hopefully I can help the club progress and get to where they want to get as well.

“I’m a right-back who likes to get forward, defend one against one and attack one against one.

“I like to bring a lot of energy.

“Joining a new team and meeting new people is always exciting.

“I have been in dialogue with the manager a lot – he is a good guy.

“We have spoken on a football basis and what he expects.

“The training facilities and gym here are very good. I can’t wait to get going.”

