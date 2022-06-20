Scott McKenna and Max Lowe sold new Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson on Pittodrie move

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson said former Dons Scott McKenna and Max Lowe sold him on the move to Pittodrie.

The 21-year-old has joined Aberdeen from Nottingham Forest on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Richardson revealed he spoke to his Forest teammates McKenna and Lowe about making the switch to the Dons.

He told Red TV: “I trained with them every day, so I know them very well and spoke to them about the club.

“They didn’t have anything bad to say about the club.

“They both really enjoyed their time here.

“It made it easier to come here after speaking to them.

“Scott was player of the season at Forest, he has really progressed.”

Richardson, who had spells on loan with Exeter City, Forest Green Rovers and Notts County, is relishing the challenge of playing in the Scottish Premiership.

He said: “My agent told me about the interest a couple of months ago and ever since then I have been looking at YouTube videos of Aberdeen.

“It has been exciting since the get go.

“The opportunity that young players get coming to Scotland is growing.

“I have seen that in the past with other players.

“The club is massive, so hopefully I can help on my journey and the club’s journey.”

He added: “I have been at Forest since I was 10 and I have had three loan spells at Exeter City, Forest Green and Notts County.

“Now my journey starts here.

“Making my debut for Nottingham Forest was a dream come true.

“It is a big achievement in my life.

“Hopefully next season they can stay up (in the English Premier League) and show everyone what a good team they are.”

Richardson joined the Dons a day after fellow right-back Calvin Ramsay moved to Liverpool for a club record fee.

The Englishman says he is an attack-minded full-back who will bring energy to the Dons team.

He said: “I have security now, so I’m looking to focus and build.

“Hopefully I can help the club progress and get to where they want to get as well.

“I’m a right-back who likes to get forward, defend one against one and attack one against one.

“I like to bring a lot of energy.

“Joining a new team and meeting new people is always exciting.

“I have been in dialogue with the manager a lot – he is a good guy.

“We have spoken on a football basis and what he expects.

“The training facilities and gym here are very good. I can’t wait to get going.”