Aberdeen closing in on loan deal for Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson

Aberdeen are hoping to complete the loan signing of Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers. He made seven appearances during his time at Ewood Park.

Clarkson, who has represented England at under-20 level, would be Aberdeen’s 11th signing of a busy summer transfer window.

The creative midfielder, who has been with the Liverpool academy since the age of six, started for Liverpool in a Champions League group stage match against FC Midtjylland in December 2020.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin bolstered his squad on Thursday by signing winger Jayden Morris from Fleetwood Town on a four-year deal.