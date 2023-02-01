Aberdeen deadline day: Two major departures and three new arrivals at Pittodrie 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen deadline day: Two major departures and three new arrivals at Pittodrie 

By Danny Law
February 1, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 1, 2023, 12:35 pm
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the 4-1 loss at Rangers. Image:: SNS
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the 4-1 loss at Rangers. Image:: SNS

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and winger Vicente Besuijen departed the Dons on a busy deadline day at Pittodrie.

There were also three new arrivals with Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter, Swindon defender Angus MacDonald and Blackburn Rovers attacker Dilan Markanday joining the Dons ahead of this evening’s visit of St Mirren.

But Dons interim boss Barry Robson, placed in charge of the team following the departure of Jim Goodwin on Saturday, will have to name a new captain for the game after Stewart joined English League One side MK Dons on loan until the end of the season.

Stewart has endured a difficult period at the Dons and was sent off twice in his previous six appearances, including a red card in the League Cup semi-final defeat against Rangers at Hampden.

He joined the Dons in July on a two-year deal but will spend the rest of the season at MK Dons who sit 20th in the English League One table.



Stewart told the MK Dons website: “I’m delighted to be here and I am looking forward to the opportunity to showcase my ability and most importantly get the club to where they want to be.

“Having had played against the Dons in the past, it was an exciting opportunity that I couldn’t miss. I am aware of the situation of the club and I look forward to bringing my experiences to the squad and help them climb back up the table to where they belong.

“When I heard about interest from my agent, it was something I had to reflect on and take into consideration.

“MK Dons is a big club, with lots of potential and growth, and I look forward to meeting my teammates, the management and more importantly, the fans.”

Besuijen returns to the Netherlands

Winger Besuijen has joined Excelsior Rotterdam for the remainder of the season, with the Eredivisie side retaining the option to acquire the player on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Dons in January 2022 and has made 42 appearances.

Besuijen said: “I spoke with the club and Excelsior’s playing style and the club’s story really appealed to me.

“Moreover, I know quite a few guys who already play here and that is also an important reason for me to make this choice.

“My feeling is that I fit in well with this team. As a result, I think I can quickly adapt myself to help the team maintain us at the highest level.”

New arrivals could face St Mirren

Gorter, MacDonald and Markanday could be involved in this evening’s Premiership match against the Buddies.

The Dons beat the deadline to sign 21-year-old Markanday on loan until the end of the season.

The attacker, who moved to Blackburn from Tottenham last term, has made six appearances for the Ewood Park side this season.

Markanday’s only senior appearance for Spurs was in a Europa Conference League clash against Vitesse in October 2021.

Blackburn Rovers forward Dilan Markanday in action against Rotherham. Image: Shutterstock.

Gorter, who has joined on loan until the end of the season, moved to Ajax from Go Ahead Eagles on a four-year deal in the summer of 2021.

The 22-year-old’s only start for Ajax this season was in a 5-3 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruyff Shield.

Leadership will be ‘invaluable’

MacDonald, 30, has joined the Dons on a short-term deal until the end of the season after leaving Swindon.

The former Hull City and Rotherham United defender was named captain upon joining the Robins in July last year but has left the English League Two side after making only 16 appearances.

Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson said: “Angus has played an abundance of games at a high level down south and brings with him a wealth of experience which I think will be hugely beneficial to us in the second part of the season.

“He’s been captain at many of his clubs and I’ve no doubt his leadership will be invaluable.”

MacDonald, who recovered after being diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 26, is relishing the move to Scotland. He said: “When I got the call I was dead excited and wanted to get on the flight as soon as possible.

“It’s such a big club. To take the other options would have been stupid of me and I would’ve regretted it.

“It’s got so much history, the fanbase, the training ground, the facilities – everything about it excited me.”

Earlier in the January window, the Dons signed Graeme Shinnie and Patrik Myslovic on loan from Wigan and Zilina respectively, while defender Mattie Pollock joined from Watford on loan on Sunday.

Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job

