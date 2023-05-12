Joe Harper: Packed Pittodrie can give Aberdeen edge in fight to finish third

A capacity Pittodrie on Saturday can give Aberdeen an edge to take a step closer to European qualification.

I am delighted to see Pittodrie is sold out for the massive clash with Hibs.

The Red Army have really rallied to the cause and are determined to do their bit to help the Dons secure a third-placed finish.

It is fitting in the week we celebrate the Gothenburg Greats’ achievement the fans come out in numbers to cheer the club’s bid to get back into Europe.

When Aberdeen beat Rangers 2-0 in their last game at Pittodrie you could see how much the supporters drive on the team.

The Red Army that day were absolutely magnificent and I fully expect them to be even louder on Saturday.

What an atmosphere it will be and that will inspire Aberdeen.

Believe me, I’m talking from experience when I say a wall of noise from your fans drives you on to deliver wins.

You do it for the pride in the jersey and to pay back the fans.

There is also that fear of letting them down, and the guilt that would come with that.

Supporters are putting their heart and soul into backing their team.

And players must give the same commitment back.

I’m sure Aberdeen will on Saturday because the prize at stake is so huge.

👏 Pittodrie has now sold out for Saturday's match with Hibernian 🔥#StandFree pic.twitter.com/rm3hiwrFUv — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 10, 2023

I believe winning the two home games against Hibs and St Mirren will be enough for Aberdeen to finish third.

The Reds under Barry Robson are capable of getting results away at Hearts and Celtic – but winning at home takes the pressure off having to do it.

Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday is the biggest game of the season.

If the Dons take three points it is a monumental step towards securing that third-placed finish.

However if they lose it puts real pressure on ahead of the next game, which is away to fourth-placed Hearts.

The rewards for finishing third could be game-changing as it would bring European football until mid-December, if Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

There is also a UEFA prize of around £3 million which would give a huge boost to Robson’s bid to strengthen the squad in the summer.

When you add in the added prize money for any wins and draws as well as gate receipts, sponsorship and potential broadcast revenue it is a huge cash bonus.

The rewards of finishing third and securing Europe are more than financial.

Continental action helps the development of players as they will be up against new teams and different styles.

European qualification can also act as a lure to bring transfer targets to summer during the summer window.

If there is guaranteed group stage action until December that is a major bargaining tool in any negotiations with transfer targets.

However the Dons are not there yet.

There is still a lot of hard work to be done before they can dig out the passports.

Aberdeen’s sole focus must be on overcoming Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday, just take it one game at a time.

When Robson took over the first team just days after a 6-0 hammering at Hibs the Dons were in the bottom six and in trouble.

Now they are five points clear in third and closing in on European qualification.

It has been a remarkable transformation under Robson.

Duk will rediscover his scoring form

Aberdeen striker Duk will bounce back from his two misses in the first half of the 1-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

Duk has been my Dons’ player of the year and I was delighted when he scooped the honour at the club’s awards night recently.

He has been superb this season and I have absolutely no doubt his misses against Rangers will not faze him one bit.

Duk got into goal-scoring chances at Ibrox to collect defence-splitting passes from strike partner Bojan Miovski.

As a striker you just put misses behind you and move on to the next chance, determined to bulge the back of the net.

Duk will be fired up and sharp to face Hibs and desperate to add to his 18 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Clubs like Burnley and Everton are said to be tracking Duk.

That happens when you score regularly. What also happens is that opposition teams isolate an in-form striker and do all they can to stop the threat.

That makes it more difficult to score. The solution is to just get better and better.

With Duk I am sure the best has yet to come from an exciting talent.

Cove Rangers can bounce back

Cove Rangers have the set-up to bounce straight back to the Championship following their relegation.

Dropping down to League One is a hammerblow but they can definitely get back on track next season.

I was at Cove’s home game against Morton last Friday night where their relegation was confirmed.

The game should never have gone ahead due to thick fog.

I was in the stands and didn’t see any of the goals due to the fog. It was farcical.