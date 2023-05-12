Joe Harper: Packed Pittodrie can give Aberdeen edge in fight to finish third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Packed Pittodrie can give Aberdeen edge in fight to finish third

Finishing third and qualifying Europe can be a game-changer for Aberdeen as manager Barry Robson bids to strengthen the squad in the summer.

Aberdeen supporters during the Premiership clash with Rangers at Pittodrie. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
By Joe Harper

A capacity Pittodrie on Saturday can give Aberdeen an edge to take a step closer to European qualification.

I am delighted to see Pittodrie is sold out for the massive clash with Hibs.

The Red Army have really rallied to the cause and are determined to do their bit to help the Dons secure a third-placed finish.

It is fitting in the week we celebrate the Gothenburg Greats’ achievement the fans come out in numbers to cheer the club’s bid to get back into Europe.

When Aberdeen beat Rangers 2-0 in their last game at Pittodrie you could see how much the supporters drive on the team.

Aberdeen fans celebrate at full-time following a 2-0 win against Rangers. Image: SNS. 

The Red Army that day were absolutely magnificent and I fully expect them to be even louder on Saturday.

What an atmosphere it will be and that will inspire Aberdeen.

Believe me, I’m talking from experience when I say a wall of noise from your fans drives you on to deliver wins.

You do it for the pride in the jersey and to pay back the fans.

There is also that fear of letting them down, and the guilt that would come with that.

Supporters are putting their heart and soul into backing their team.

And players must give the same commitment back.

I’m sure Aberdeen will on Saturday because the prize at stake is so huge.

I believe winning the two home games against Hibs and St Mirren will be enough for Aberdeen to finish third.

The Reds under Barry Robson are capable of getting results away at Hearts and Celtic – but winning at home takes the pressure off having to do it.

Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday is the biggest game of the season.

If the Dons take three points it is a monumental step towards securing that third-placed finish.

Yilber Ramadani celebrates at full-time after Aberdeen beat Rangers 2-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

However if they lose it puts real pressure on ahead of the next game, which is away to fourth-placed Hearts.

The rewards for finishing third could be game-changing as it would bring European football until mid-December, if Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

There is also a UEFA prize of around £3 million which would give a huge boost to Robson’s bid to strengthen the squad in the summer.

When you add in the added prize money for any wins and draws as well as gate receipts, sponsorship and potential broadcast revenue it is a huge cash bonus.

Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after putting Aberdeen 2-0 ahead against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

The rewards of finishing third and securing Europe are more than financial.

Continental action helps the development of players as they will be up against new teams and different styles.

European qualification can also act as a lure to bring transfer targets to summer during the summer window.

If there is guaranteed group stage action until December that is a major bargaining tool in any negotiations with transfer targets.

However the Dons are not there yet.

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers. Image: SNS.

There is still a lot of hard work to be done before they can dig out the passports.

Aberdeen’s sole focus must be on overcoming Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday, just take it one game at a time.

When Robson took over the first team just days after a 6-0 hammering at Hibs the Dons were in the bottom six and in trouble.

Now they are five points clear in third and closing in on European qualification.

It has been a remarkable transformation under Robson.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson drives on his side against Rangers. Image: SNS

Duk will rediscover his scoring form

Aberdeen striker Duk will bounce back from his two misses in the first half of the 1-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

Duk has been my Dons’ player of the year and I was delighted when he scooped the honour at the club’s awards night recently.

He has been superb this season and I have absolutely no doubt his misses against Rangers will not faze him one bit.

Duk got into goal-scoring chances at Ibrox to collect defence-splitting passes from strike partner Bojan Miovski.

Rangers’ Robby McCrorie makes a save to deny Aberdeen’s Duk in the first half at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

As a striker you just put misses behind you and move on to the next chance,  determined to bulge the back of the net.

Duk will be fired up and sharp to face Hibs and desperate to add to his 18 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Clubs like Burnley and Everton are said to be tracking Duk.

That happens when you score regularly. What also happens is that opposition teams isolate an in-form striker and do all they can to stop the threat.

That makes it more difficult to score. The solution is to just get better and better.

With Duk I am sure the best has yet to come from an exciting talent.

Cove Rangers can bounce back

Cove Rangers have the set-up to bounce straight back to the Championship following their relegation.

Dropping down to League One is a hammerblow but they can definitely get back on track next season.

Fog filled Balmoral Stadium during Cove Rangers’Championship match against Morton. Image: SNS

I was at Cove’s home game against Morton last Friday night where their relegation was confirmed.

The game should never have gone ahead due to thick fog.

I was in the stands and didn’t see any of the goals due to the fog. It was farcical.

 

