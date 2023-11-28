Willie Miller: Stefan Gartenmann made Aberdeen vulnerable to late penalty agony against Rangers with shirt-pull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Stefan Gartenmann made Aberdeen vulnerable to late penalty agony against Rangers with shirt-pull

Dons legend Miller's advice to centre-back Gartenmann is to get himself in a better position so he does not need to tug the jersey of the player he is marking.

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann being shown a yellow card by the referee on the pitch
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann is shown a yellow card for the foul on Connor Goldson leading to the Rangers penalty. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

The problem with any argument against the late penalty awarded to Rangers in the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen is Stefan Gartenmann pulled a jersey.

It was clear for everyone to see the Dons defender pulled Connor Goldson’s jersey inside the box at Pittodrie.

Is it a soft penalty? Yes.

Do I understand Aberdeen’s frustration? Yes.

However, if you tug a jersey in the box, the officials have a decision to make and unfortunately it was a spot-kick against Aberdeen.

The incident arose because Gartenmann got himself in a bad position and Goldson got the better of him.

I am still bewildered as to why defenders have to be so close to the player they are marking.

I don’t think it is the right way to defend as you should always give yourself a bit of room.

Rangers’ Connor Goldson goes down in the box against Aberdeen after having his shirt pulled. Image: SNS.

My advice to Gartenmann is get yourself into a better position and don’t let the player you are marking get the better of you.

If you do that, then you don’t have to pull a jersey.

Referee Nick Walsh probably saw the incident and didn’t think it was a spot-kick at the time.

However, when you go back and look at it from all angles in a VAR review you can see the jersey being pulled by Gartenmann.

It was a harsh decision for Aberdeen, but at the same time I can see why the penalty has been given.

Nick Walsh views the VAR monitor at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

When I was playing, I always thought when I was tackling in the penalty box, I had to get the ball cleanly.

If I didn’t then there was always the chance the referee would give a penalty.

And that is the case with Gartenmann, because – by tugging the jersey – he left himself open to potentially giving away a spot-kick.

I can understand the frustration of everyone at Pittodrie as they were so close to securing a victory.

To lose a goal like that will be painful, but they have to learn to deal with the situation.

It is a new world of VAR they have to adapt to, and as time goes on, players will learn what they can and can’t do.

Aberdeen were also frustrated there was a block on Gartenmann by Sam Lammers during that penalty incident which went unpunished.

I know there are blocks going on in the penalty box, and at times it is bedlam in there.

However, the block came after the Aberdeen defender’s tug, which is why that wasn’t given.

VAR is there to try to get it right

Sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it goes against you.

Aberdeen benefitted in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs when a Martin Boyle goal was chalked off for offside following a VAR review.

When VAR was introduced we all thought it would be the panacea that would see us stop talking about incidents.

That hasn’t happened.

Rangers' James Tavernier speaks to Aberdeen's Kelle Roos before taking a penalty during the Premiership match at Pittodrie.
Rangers’ James Tavernier speaks to Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos before taking a penalty during the Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Ultimately it is down to human judgment and humans are prone to error.

Despite the pain of the late penalty, Aberdeen can take a lot of self-belief into the Viaplay Cup final with Rangers at Hampden on December 17.

Particularly in the first half, the Dons delivered a high level of performance.

It must give manager Barry Robson and the players confidence for the final if they can keep that up for the full 90 minutes.

In the second half, Aberdeen’s levels dipped a little.

After the 6-0 loss to Celtic at Parkhead before the international break, the Dons had to bounce back.

They had to show they are capable of taking on Rangers and Celtic.

It is a responsibility of Aberdeen and clubs like Hearts and Hibs to compete with the Glasgow two.

Aberdeen did that against Rangers at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Rangers in the Premiership at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Rangers in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image; SNS.

Now they have to maintain that level of performance in the Premiership – and the imminent cup final.

Premiership before Europe now

Aberdeen must look at what is most important now as they bid to balance European action with domestic commitments.

The Dons fly out to Finland to face HJK Helsinki in Group G of the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Aberdeen can no longer progress from the group into the knock-out phase of the competition.

There is still pride, plus Uefa prize money and coefficient points, up for grabs in the two remaining games against HJK and Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, I would argue moving up the Premiership table into the top six and then pushing for third spot is more important now.

I would think that would be uppermost in manager Barry Robson’s mind.

I’m not suggesting he put out a second string in Helsinki.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (L) in action against Helsinki’s Georgios Kanellopoulos during the sides’ Europa Conference League meeting at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

However, I think if players are carrying knocks or feeling it a little and need to be rested that has to be considered.

Aberdeen have to look at the remaining European games cautiously because the Premiership campaign is so important.

The Dons are languishing ninth in the Premiership table although they do have some games in hand.

Lets not forget Aberdeen secured Euro group qualification by finishing third in the Premiership last season.

That has to be the target again and the Dons have to start climbing up the table.

Aberdeen v Rangers Ref Watch: No bookings for blatant dives, and Goldson gets softest penalty for shirt-pulling seen at EVERY corner

Conversation