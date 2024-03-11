Paul Third: Another summer revamp likely at Aberdeen as Neil Warnock departs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Another summer revamp likely at Aberdeen as Neil Warnock departs

New appointment is imminent as Warnock walks away from Dons after eight games in charge.

Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday's 3-1 win for Aberdeen
Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday's 3-1 win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
By Paul Third

Neil Warnock’s tenure as Aberdeen manager was firmly in the category of blink and you will miss it.

The dust is still settling on a remarkable afternoon at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Dons fans’ joy at seeing their side get back to winning ways by beating Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quickly turned to confusion as Warnock announced his 33 day tenure at the club was at an end.

The collective scratching of heads by all and sundry is understandable.

Five weeks ago Warnock was talking of going out in style by leading his new club to Scottish Cup glory.

As it is, if Dons do go on to win the cup for the first time in 34 years in May they will do so having had three different managers guide them to glory.

It’s quite the trivia question, if you like those sort of things.

Warnock’s legacy

Neil Warnock celebrates at full time after Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS
Neil Warnock celebrates at full time after Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS

Hindsight, as they say, is never wrong and it’s easy to be critical of Warnock – but in retrospect he was on a hiding to nothing by taking on the job.

Yes, managing Aberdeen gave him the chance to tick a box of being in charge of a team in Scotland but it was clear Warnock was taking a huge step into the unknown.

It was not a lack of managerial ability which cost Warnock. He has too much experience and been at too many clubs to suggest he was not up to the task.

But we can’t deny what did contribute to a tense, stressful and ultimately sub-par eight games in charge was a lack of knowledge.

He did not know the league, his squad or the qualities of the players and managers of the teams he would be facing.

That made for a pretty lethal combination for a football club in the doldrums following the departure of its former manager, Barry Robson.

The results would bear that theory out. It can’t be a coincidence Warnock’s best result in his final game in charge was Saturday’s 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Killie had run Warnock’s Reds ragged in the league just a couple of weeks earlier.

But the Dons boss, having seen Killie up close and personal against his side, was ready for the rematch and his team were deserved winners in the quarter-final.

That’s why you do wonder what he could have done had he had a couple of windows to not only build a team of his own but also properly assess what he was up against in the Scottish Premiership.

New Aberdeen FC manager incoming

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack watches his side secure a Scottish Cup semi-final place on Saturday.
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack watched his side secure a Scottish Cup semi-final place on Saturday. Image: SNS

Aberdeen is not Warnock’s concern now of course.

He will be comfortably back in Cornwall ready to enjoy his latest retirement – until the next comeback that is.

But Warnock’s departure means the search for a new manager is nearing an end. It needs to be.

If there is one takeaway from his parting press conference on Saturday which every Aberdeen can agree with it’s that a new manager needs to be in place to assess this squad.

Just as chairman Dave Cormack and his board have undertaken a review of its operations the same process needs to be carried out on the squad by the incoming manager.

Warnock is too astute to say so publicly but he knows he has left behind a team in need of an overhaul.

Given he will not be charged with that task it is only fair he steps aside so his successor can assess what he wants.

Until then, Peter Leven is back in charge.

But just as he had only one game, a commendable 1-1 draw with Celtic, do not expect his latest return to last much longer than his first stint.

Change is in the air.

