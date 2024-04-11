Joe Harper: Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic Scottish Cup semi starting XI poser, and Dons’ manager hunt patience looks like paying off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic Scottish Cup semi starting XI poser, and Dons’ manager hunt patience looks like paying off

As well as weighing in on Rubezic, Jimmy Thelin and VAR, Harper also thinks Connor Barron should seize the chance of a move to Italy if he leaves Aberdeen.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic and Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi collide heads earlier this season. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

Should fit-again centre-back Slobodan Rubezic be in the Aberdeen starting XI for next weekend’s huge Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic?

Only the Dons coaching staff, currently led by interim boss Peter Leven, and the player himself, will know how close to 100% big Rubezic is.

Come next Friday, they’ll be weighing up how he has been working at training in the couple of weeks building up to the semi, and whether he has had a chance to properly test out his injured knee.

I have experience of knee injuries, and they aren’t easy to fully recover from.

Leven recently revealed Rubezic “is dying to” feature in the Hampden clash with Celtic – but also said, at that point, the centre-half was not quite at the stage of training every day with his team-mates, despite clearly putting a power of work into his faster-than-expected rehabilitation.

I think Aberdeen have missed the Montenegro international. He’s the Dons’ strongest, most aggressive ball-winner at the back.

Rangers' Borna Barisic confronts Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic in the final moments of the Viaplay Cup final. Image: SNS.
However, the Reds have also secured two clean sheets in their past three Premiership outings, with two wins – against Motherwell and Ross County – and then the weekend’s 0-0 draw at Livingston.

Stefan Gartenmann and Angus MacDonald were the pairing for the first victory, with Richard Jensen replacing the latter for the last two matches.

If I was in charge, unless Rubezic is fit enough to play a part at home against Dundee in the league this weekend, I would be tempted to name him on the bench at Hampden.

Celtic showed how fast and furious they can start games at Ibrox on Sunday, and the Dons will likely need to weather a storm to keep themselves in with a chance of reaching the cup final.

With the added weight of a semi-final, it is a high-pressure situation in which to make a comeback, and the spotlight would be on Rubezic’s display – while there is, of course, always the risk of re-injury.

However, if someone had asked me during my own playing career if I wanted to make an injury return in a Scottish Cup last-four tie at the national stadium, I would have said yes. Rubezic will likely do the same.

(L-R) Slobodan Rubezic, Bojan Miovski and Jonny Hayes during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on March 29. Image: SNS
You are taking a chance either way.

The Pittodrie Premiership fixture against Dundee this weekend is one where Aberdeen must perform to set themselves up for the Scottish Cup semi.

The Dons lost 1-0 at Dens a few weeks ago, and they don’t want another defeat – or a bore 0-0 draw like at Livi.

I would like to see two strikers in the team to give Bojan Miovski a bit of support. He is having to cover too much ground at the moment, and I think Ester Sokler is a fit enough, talented enough forward to support him.

The draw at Livingston on Saturday confirmed Aberdeen will have five bottom-six fixtures to come over the remainder of the league season after Dundee on Saturday, rather than the glamour of the top six.

Dundee's Luke McCowan scores a penalty to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Dundee are coming to play Aberdeen still looking to seal their spot in the top half over rivals Hibs. 

The Dons can exploit this pressure on Tony Docherty’s team by making a fast, attacking, adventurous start, and testing the strength of their visitors’ mentality.

Win every ball, and every second ball, and it is a game Aberdeen can win – and win well – ahead of a massive game in the cup next weekend.

Aberdeen’s patient manager recruitment process looks to have paid off

In last week’s column, I said Aberdeen would be right to wait until the summer for Swedish boss Jimmy Thelin if they thought he was the right candidate to be the next permanent Dons manager. 

It now looks like Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board have got their man.

When his move from current club Elfsborg is signed and sealed, I’ll be pleased and I think the process of finding Barry Robson’s successor has been carried out in the right manner.

They’ve decided to go for a European manager with a track record who is up to the task of rebuilding the team for long-term success, rather than plucking a boss off the Scottish managerial merry-go-round.

Elfsborg’s manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match against Malmö FF in November. Image: Petter Arvidson/Alamy.

On the subject of processes, Aberdeen’s revelation the SFA admitted their officials made a “guess” as to whether Angus MacDonald was offside before disallowing Bojan Miovski’s late winner at Livi are shocking.

You’re telling me clubs are spending all this money on technology, which is meant to make decision-making easier and more accurate, and the calls which are meant to be the most objective, factual part – offsides – are still being made subjectively by officials – officials who aren’t even at the ground?

I think it is time to bin VAR. Even when it is functioning properly, the benefits don’t outweigh the negatives of the time decisions take.

Connor Barron should seize Italy move chance

Aberdeen's Connor Barron takes on Livingston's Scott Pittman. Image: SNS.
If I was advising Aberdeen’s out-of-contract youth academy graduate Connor Barron, who has this week been linked to two clubs in Italy’s Serie A, I would be telling him to dig his passport out.

I would obviously prefer Connor, 21, to stay at the Dons, but with the back and forth over signing a new deal having gone on and on, I think there is very little prospect of him being at Pittodrie next season.

While Connor has previously been linked to the likes of Swansea City – who made a rejected £500,000 bid for him in January – and has been touted for the Reds’ rivals Rangers, I think he should go to Italy if there is genuine interest from Sassuolo and Cagliari.

Connor is a cultured midfield player – a pass-master – so the climate, pitches and style of play in Italy will suit him, more so than our Scottish winters.

He should follow the example of former Aberdeen team-mate Lewis Ferguson, whose move to Bologna has put him on the path to superstardom.

