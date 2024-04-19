Joe Harper: Aberdeen board deserve praise for jumping off Scottish managerial merry-go-round to land Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Aberdeen board deserve praise for jumping off Scottish managerial merry-go-round to land Jimmy Thelin

The Aberdeen legend praises Pittodrie chiefs for landing Thelin as manager, and also urges the Reds to show no fear v Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

The Aberdeen board should be applauded for delivering an ambitious, exciting managerial appointment with Jimmy Thelin.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie hierarchy have thankfully pushed the Dons off the Scottish managerial merry-go-round.

They have shown admirable vision in landing Thelin from Swedish top-flight club Elfsborg.

Having sacked three managers in three years, this is an appointment the Pittodrie board had to get correct.

They were right to take their time and show patience in the bid to secure Thelin – who led Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Allsvenskan last season.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and chief executive Alan Burrows during a Premiership match.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, right, and chief executive Alan Burrows during a Premiership match. Image: SNS.

The easy option would have been to quickly go for a manager on that merry-go-round.

However the Aberdeen board stood by the courage of their convictions by pushing – and waiting – to get who they believe is the right man to bring success.

Thelin’s record certainly suggests he can bring the good times back to Pittodrie.

He has a reputation for building successful teams and getting the best out of players.

Thelin came agonisingly close to leading Elfsborg to the Swedish title last season, only to lose out to Malmo on goal difference.

The title run came down to a final day shoot-out with Malmo, who edged it 1-0 via a converted second-half penalty.

Aberdeen need a young, driven manager with a strong track record.

They have thought outside the box by landing Thelin from Sweden and the decision-makers at Pittodrie can only be applauded for that.

Thelin will not take up the post at Pittodrie until early June, but I’m sure he will be closely monitoring and assessing the Dons squad from now until then.

I anticipate a lot of changes to the Aberdeen squad during what will be another busy summer transfer window.

The current squad have struggled in the league this season and will play out the Premiership in the bottom six.

After Ross County’s stunning 3-2 victory over Rangers last weekend, the Dons are still not safe from the threat of being dragged into the relegation play-off spot.

After a dismal league campaign, I would expect Thelin to ring the changes on a squad who have dramatically under-performed.

Thelin ticks all the boxes for me in that he has a record of consistently winning games, developing players and playing exciting football.

Some fans may be frustrated Thelin will not arrive at Pittodrie until June.

However, he has shown commitment to Elfsborg by remaining with the club until the Swedish summer break at the beginning of June.

It is admirable he did not want to leave Elfsborg in the lurch so early in their campaign.

Aberdeen also have a safe pair of hands at the helm with interim boss Peter Leven until the end of the season.

Aberdeen manager Peter Leven during the 0-0 Premiership draw with Dundee at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen manager Peter Leven during the 0-0 Premiership draw with Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Leven has done a remarkable job after being thrown in at the deep end. He has steadied the ship.

It is wise move by Aberdeen to retain Leven as Thelin’s assistant first-team coach for next season and beyond.

Hopefully Leven will hand over a team to Thelin who are Scottish Cup champions.

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven at training on Friday.
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven at training. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen must show no fear in Scottish Cup semi-final

Aberdeen must face Celtic with absolutely no fear in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Dons players should be fired-up for the clash at Hampden and embrace the challenge of facing the holders.

Aberdeen must approach the semi with self-belief, bravery and a willingness to have a real go at the Hoops.

Playing in a cup final, and winning a trophy, is what every player dreams of as a kid.

Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.

The Dons players should dream about it in their beds on Friday night, then go out there at Hampden and take a step closer to achieving that silverware dream.

Obviously it is not going to be easy against Celtic, but every Don must dig deep and give their absolute all.

If a team-mate is struggling on the pitch, help him out.

Huge games are won by playing as a team, by sticking together and communicating.

Aberdeen will need plenty of movement out of possession and for players to look for the ball.

The Reds can shock Celtic.

They just have to believe it… and do it.

Wishing Ferguson a speedy recovery

Hopefully former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson will return stronger than ever from his recent knee injury.

Ferguson suffered a cruciate ligament injury at the weekend playing for Bologna.

It is huge blow for Ferguson who was lighting up Serie A, but he will get the best possible care in Italy.

More from Aberdeen FC

Peter Leven s suffering sleepless nights managing Aberdeen, but is loving the interim role. Image: Shutterstock
Managing Aberdeen giving Peter Leven sleepless nights... but interim boss is dreaming of Scottish…
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Alex Smith: Big-game experience can help Aberdeen shock Celtic in Scottish Cup
Referee David Munro inspects the pitch ahead of Aberdeen's match with Dundee at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee hit with six-figure SPFL fine over five Dens Park pitch call-offs - including…
Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic will end three-month injury nightmare at Hampden, confirms Peter Leven
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven
Interim boss Peter Leven set to give Jimmy Thelin the lowdown on Aberdeen squad
Aberdeen Women celebrate scoring in the SWPL match against Montrose.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster 'frustrated' after Montrose win ends on sour note
Jimmy Thelin while manager of Elfsborg.
Sean Wallace: Jimmy Thelin must be given time by Aberdeen's board and fans
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes Peter Leven will help him make a smooth…
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows during a Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.
Alan Burrows provides Aberdeen transfer update following Jimmy Thelin announcement
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shutterstock (14103057ag) Aberdeen Chief Executive Officer Alan Burrows, Aberdeen president, Dave Cormack and Stewart Milne watch from the stands during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 16 Sep 2023
Aberdeen fan view: Plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Jimmy Thelin's arrival

Conversation