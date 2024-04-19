Joe Harper: Aberdeen board deserve praise for jumping off Scottish managerial merry-go-round to land Jimmy Thelin

The Aberdeen board should be applauded for delivering an ambitious, exciting managerial appointment with Jimmy Thelin.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie hierarchy have thankfully pushed the Dons off the Scottish managerial merry-go-round.

They have shown admirable vision in landing Thelin from Swedish top-flight club Elfsborg.

Having sacked three managers in three years, this is an appointment the Pittodrie board had to get correct.

They were right to take their time and show patience in the bid to secure Thelin – who led Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Allsvenskan last season.

The easy option would have been to quickly go for a manager on that merry-go-round.

However the Aberdeen board stood by the courage of their convictions by pushing – and waiting – to get who they believe is the right man to bring success.

Thelin’s record certainly suggests he can bring the good times back to Pittodrie.

He has a reputation for building successful teams and getting the best out of players.

Thelin came agonisingly close to leading Elfsborg to the Swedish title last season, only to lose out to Malmo on goal difference.

The title run came down to a final day shoot-out with Malmo, who edged it 1-0 via a converted second-half penalty.

Aberdeen need a young, driven manager with a strong track record.

They have thought outside the box by landing Thelin from Sweden and the decision-makers at Pittodrie can only be applauded for that.

Thelin will not take up the post at Pittodrie until early June, but I’m sure he will be closely monitoring and assessing the Dons squad from now until then.

I anticipate a lot of changes to the Aberdeen squad during what will be another busy summer transfer window.

The current squad have struggled in the league this season and will play out the Premiership in the bottom six.

We look forward to welcoming you to Aberdeen Jimmy 🇸🇪#StandFree 🔴 pic.twitter.com/pmsYZJhx5D — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 16, 2024

After Ross County’s stunning 3-2 victory over Rangers last weekend, the Dons are still not safe from the threat of being dragged into the relegation play-off spot.

After a dismal league campaign, I would expect Thelin to ring the changes on a squad who have dramatically under-performed.

Thelin ticks all the boxes for me in that he has a record of consistently winning games, developing players and playing exciting football.

Some fans may be frustrated Thelin will not arrive at Pittodrie until June.

However, he has shown commitment to Elfsborg by remaining with the club until the Swedish summer break at the beginning of June.

It is admirable he did not want to leave Elfsborg in the lurch so early in their campaign.

Aberdeen also have a safe pair of hands at the helm with interim boss Peter Leven until the end of the season.

Leven has done a remarkable job after being thrown in at the deep end. He has steadied the ship.

It is wise move by Aberdeen to retain Leven as Thelin’s assistant first-team coach for next season and beyond.

Hopefully Leven will hand over a team to Thelin who are Scottish Cup champions.

Aberdeen must show no fear in Scottish Cup semi-final

Aberdeen must face Celtic with absolutely no fear in Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Dons players should be fired-up for the clash at Hampden and embrace the challenge of facing the holders.

Aberdeen must approach the semi with self-belief, bravery and a willingness to have a real go at the Hoops.

Playing in a cup final, and winning a trophy, is what every player dreams of as a kid.

The Dons players should dream about it in their beds on Friday night, then go out there at Hampden and take a step closer to achieving that silverware dream.

Obviously it is not going to be easy against Celtic, but every Don must dig deep and give their absolute all.

If a team-mate is struggling on the pitch, help him out.

Huge games are won by playing as a team, by sticking together and communicating.

Aberdeen will need plenty of movement out of possession and for players to look for the ball.

The Reds can shock Celtic.

They just have to believe it… and do it.

Wishing Ferguson a speedy recovery

Hopefully former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson will return stronger than ever from his recent knee injury.

Ferguson suffered a cruciate ligament injury at the weekend playing for Bologna.

It is huge blow for Ferguson who was lighting up Serie A, but he will get the best possible care in Italy.