Mark Reynolds accepts transitional period has been a challenge for Cove Rangers

Mark Reynolds admits it has taken time for Cove Rangers to adapt to their new hybrid model.

Cove moved to a full-time set-up following relegation from the Championship, with Reynolds one of six part-time players who remain at the club.

The experienced defender says the transition to a new structure had an effect on Cove’s start to the season – having won only once in six League One games – but believes the squad have started to get to grips with the changes.

He said: “This has been a transitional season for Cove. They have adopted a full-time model, but we would still say we’re a hybrid team with the part-time players.

“There have been huge changes behind-the-scenes and on the pitch, so it has taken a bit of time for things to gel and for the boys to get settled up in Cove.

“It can take a bit longer to build a dressing room when you have a core group in full-time and then you’ve got another core group of boys like me who are only in a couple of nights a week.

“That has been a obstacle and it has taken longer to build that atmosphere in the team, but we’re getting there and hopefully we can grow the positivity in the changing room.

“The biggest thing for a positive changing room is getting results, so hopefully we can start doing that.”

Reynolds wants to use experience to help Cove full-timers

Cove boss Paul Hartley believes his experienced players, most of whom are part-time, will prove vital for the Balmoral Stadium side’s success this season.

And Reynolds is happy to adopt a leadership role, saying: “It’s true for any changing room – you need to have experienced boys to help the young ones through and get them settled.

“The hybrid model means it has been harder to build contact and relationships with the boys and impart our wisdom on them, but they’re a really good group of players.

“They are all players who will hopefully go on and have really good careers in football.

“We will help them in the time that we have got with them, like we always have done as senior players.

“But what people don’t see is that they are full-time and we’re part-time, so it’s trying to bridge that gap.”

Cove are on the road this Saturday as they travel to Meadowbank to face League One‘s basement side Edinburgh City, who are without a point this season.

Hartley’s men sit one place above their opponents in ninth with five points from six games, and come into the match following a 2-2 draw against Kelty Hearts last week.

Reynolds said: “Edinburgh City will be dangerous because they are looking for that first win and points, and it will be a massive bounce for them when they get that.

“We just have to make sure that it’s not against us. If we can continue the positive work we’ve been doing and look up the table – it’s still tight enough that if we get three points we can get right up in the mix.”