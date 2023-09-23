Mark Reynolds accepts transitional period has been a challenge for Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Reynolds accepts transitional period has been a challenge for Cove Rangers

"There have been huge changes behind-the-scenes and on the pitch, so it has taken a bit of time for things to gel and for the boys to get settled up in Cove," said Reynolds.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds.
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Mark Reynolds admits it has taken time for Cove Rangers to adapt to their new hybrid model.

Cove moved to a full-time set-up following relegation from the Championship, with Reynolds one of six part-time players who remain at the club.

The experienced defender says the transition to a new structure had an effect on Cove’s start to the season – having won only once in six League One games – but believes the squad have started to get to grips with the changes.

He said: “This has been a transitional season for Cove. They have adopted a full-time model, but we would still say we’re a hybrid team with the part-time players.

“There have been huge changes behind-the-scenes and on the pitch, so it has taken a bit of time for things to gel and for the boys to get settled up in Cove.

“It can take a bit longer to build a dressing room when you have a core group in full-time and then you’ve got another core group of boys like me who are only in a couple of nights a week.

“That has been a obstacle and it has taken longer to build that atmosphere in the team, but we’re getting there and hopefully we can grow the positivity in the changing room.

“The biggest thing for a positive changing room is getting results, so hopefully we can start doing that.”

Reynolds wants to use experience to help Cove full-timers

Cove boss Paul Hartley believes his experienced players, most of whom are part-time, will prove vital for the Balmoral Stadium side’s success this season.

And Reynolds is happy to adopt a leadership role, saying: “It’s true for any changing room – you need to have experienced boys to help the young ones through and get them settled.

“The hybrid model means it has been harder to build contact and relationships with the boys and impart our wisdom on them, but they’re a really good group of players.

“They are all players who will hopefully go on and have really good careers in football.

“We will help them in the time that we have got with them, like we always have done as senior players.

Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds in action during a Viaplay Cup match against Livingston at Balmoral Stadium.
Mark Reynolds in action earlier for Cove. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“But what people don’t see is that they are full-time and we’re part-time, so it’s trying to bridge that gap.”

Cove are on the road this Saturday as they travel to Meadowbank to face League One‘s basement side Edinburgh City, who are without a point this season.

Hartley’s men sit one place above their opponents in ninth with five points from six games, and come into the match following a 2-2 draw against Kelty Hearts last week.

Reynolds said: “Edinburgh City will be dangerous because they are looking for that first win and points, and it will be a massive bounce for them when they get that.

“We just have to make sure that it’s not against us. If we can continue the positive work we’ve been doing and look up the table – it’s still tight enough that if we get three points we can get right up in the mix.”

 

