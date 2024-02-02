Elgin City boss boosted by impact of Caley Thistle’s Keith Bray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City boss boosted by impact of Caley Thistle’s Keith Bray

Allan Hale delighted to have the talented Inverness midfielder, 17, on board until the end of the season.

By Paul Chalk
Keith Bray, who is on loan from Caley Thistle, at League Two Elgin City.
Keith Bray, who is on loan from Caley Thistle, at League Two Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie

Caley Thistle starlet Keith Bray is already making an impact with Elgin City, according to Black and Whites’ manager Allan Hale.

The 17-year-old was snapped up from the Championship club on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Under previous ICT boss Billy Dodds, the livewire got a run of nine appearances at the start of the campaign where he drew a largely favourable reaction from fans.

However, he has yet to play a minute under Duncan Ferguson, who replaced Dodds in late September.

Hale, aware of his potential, made a move and landed Bray on a short-term deal.

He looked good on his debut in the 1-0 home league loss against Dumbarton last weekend and in the vital 2-1 victory against Clyde on Tuesday, a result which hauled the club seven points clear of their opponents at the foot of League Two.

Bray is ‘not scared of physicality’

Hale is confident Bray will more than make life tough for rivals as they bid to move up the League Two table.

He said: “Some people might look at Keith only being 17, but I think you could see in his debut on Saturday against Dumbarton that he’s going to be an exciting player once he gets more familiar with the team and where we’re asking him to play.

“He is creative and can play in a variety of positions. I have been really impressed with Keith as a person and his attitude. He’s determined to come here and play his part in the second half of the season.

“He’s not a young boy who is scared of physicality. He can protect himself and is not worried about that side of the game, which is important.

“We saw a lot of Keith and I felt he was someone who could help us. Even in the short time with us, he has proven that once he is up to speed and has that match-sharpness then he can be an important player.”

Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie

Elgin strengthened for survival battle

Hale, who replaced Barry Smith as the boss at the start of December, has certainly been active in the January window.

The ex-Huntly manager raided his old Highland League club to bring in forward Michael Dangana and full-back Lyall Booth and added midfielder Mark Gallagher and striker Dayshonne Golding on loan from League One side Cove Rangers.

He also secured rising talent Ryan McLeman from Premiership Ross County after a successful loan spell in the first half of the season, while defender Connall Ewan extended his loan agreement from the Dingwall club to see out this term at Elgin.

On Tuesday, ex-Aberdeen and Fraserburgh midfielder Lewis Duncan – back from a spell with Iowa Lakes in the USA – was the next to join, signing a two-and-a-half year deal.

City players can ‘create and convert’

The City boss is confident his reshaped squad will improve weekly as on-field relationships are forged.

He said: “We have young players who are proven in terms of getting goals or assists.

“We just need to have them to click and build that understanding as quickly as possible.

“The players we have brought in, as tends to be the case in January, tend to not have played a lot of football.

“There has to be an element of understanding from my perspective that these players will probably need a few games to get up to speed.

“Five of our new players, for example, played at the weekend (in the 1-0 defeat against Dumbarton), a few of them making their (starting) debuts (Keith Bray, Mark Gallagher and Lyall Booth), with two only having had one training session. That’s not easy.

“Once we get on the training pitch more and we work on what we want to do from an attacking point of view, we certainly have players who can create and convert, so hopefully we will see the signs of that in the weeks ahead.”

Elgin play their third home fixture inside seven days when mid-table East Fife visit Moray this Saturday.

More from Elgin City

Russell Dingwall celebrates his goal for Elgin against Clyde. Image: Bob Crombie.
Russell Dingwall and Dayshonne Golding on target as Elgin secure crucial victory against Clyde
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Allan Hale urges Elgin City to focus solely on sinking Clyde - not magnitude…
Elgin's Dayshonne Golding (9) shoots just over the crossbar against Dumbarton. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale remains upbeat despite Dumbarton defeat
Dylan Lawrence, celebrating scoring for Elgin City, is going on loan to Lossiemouth. Image: SNS Group
Four players make Elgin City moves to Highland League sides
The damaged floodlight at Borough Briggs can be seen behind the dugout.
Elgin City on track to fix floodlight issues after storm woes
Elgin City celebrate Ryan MacLeman's goal against Peterhead in a League Two match at Borough Briggs.
Elgin City complete deals for Mark Gallagher and Ryan MacLeman - as Fin Allen…
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale bemoans 'inexcusable' mistakes after Forfar Athletic defeat
Michael Dangana in action for Huntly with Inverurie Locos' Paul Coutts in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Elgin City sign Huntly attacker Michael Dangana ahead of Forfar clash
Mark Gallagher in action for Cove against Clyde. Image: Brian Smith
Elgin City eye loan swoop for Cove Rangers' Mark Gallagher - reports
Elgin City's Matthew Cooper, left, and Brian Cameron. Image: Duncan Brown.
Elgin City captain Matthew Cooper and midfielder Brian Cameron sign new deals at Borough…