Home Sport Football Highland League

Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test

By Callum Law
September 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverurie Locos defender Mark Souter is hoping to get back to winning ways against Fraserburgh
Mark Souter says Inverurie Locos need to cut out defensive mistakes if they are to beat Fraserburgh.

The Railwaymen travel to Bellslea today after being beaten 4-0 by Buckie Thistle last Saturday.

Defender Souter admits he was embarrassed after that display.

The 28-year-old said: “I take it to heart and it plays on my mind for days if we have a defeat like last weekend.

“We can watch the games back if we want to and the goals were coming from mistakes.

“Don’t get me wrong, Buckie are a really good team, but if you make mistakes they’ll punish you and that’s where the goals came from.

“If we can cut out the mistakes and find that bit of consistency we’ll find our level again.

“Last Saturday I felt embarrassed more than anything else because what happened is not something I want to put across for Inverurie Locos.

“I want to put things right and winning against Fraserburgh would do that.

“Good teams will punish you if you make mistakes so we can’t afford to make many against Fraserburgh.”

Broch have multiple targets

Meanwhile, Paul Young wants Fraserburgh to compete on multiple fronts this term.

The midfielder’s goal in midweek secured the Broch’s place in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final and the champions have won five of their first six Breedon Highland League fixtures.

Young added: “We didn’t do well in the cups last season but thankfully we managed to win the league.

Paul Young, centre, scores for Fraserburgh against Turriff United in midweek

“We want to compete on all fronts, it’s good to be in another final.

“However, the league is the bread and butter so we want to try to keep winning in the league as well.

“Inverurie made it really difficult for us in the Aberdeenshire Cup a couple of weeks ago (1-1 draw before Fraserburgh won on penalties), we’re expecting another hard game.”

