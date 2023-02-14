Mark Gilmour looking up after joining eight team-mates in penning Banks o’ Dee extension to 2026

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Gilmour hopes to help Banks o’ Dee compete at the top end of the Breedon Highland League after committing his future to the club.

The midfielder, along with Lachie MacLeod, Hamish MacLeod, Magnus Watson, Jack Henderson, Darryn Kelly, Kacper Lewecki, Max Alexander and Marc Young, join captain Kane Winton in signing contracts until the summer of 2026.

Dee’s first season in the Highland League was derailed by a 24-point deduction in October for fielding an ineligible player.

But Gilmour believes the future is bright for the Aberdeen outfit.

The 24-year-old said: “We want to be challenging near the top end of the league, but there are a lot of good teams in the league, so we’re under no illusions and know it won’t be easy.

“From a personal point of view, I want to be competing at the top of the league and the club is the same.

“Looking back at this season, I suppose it has been a season of learning for us.

“It’s not been the season we wanted with the points deduction and things like that.

“But I think it will do us well in the long run

“It’s hurts at the time, but it will stand us in good stead going forward.”

Easy call for Gilmour

Gilmour has progressed through the ranks at Banks o’ Dee and he says that made his decision to extend his stay at Spain Park easy.

He added: “Banks o’ Dee is all I’ve ever known really. I came through Albion boys club and then signed for Banks o’ Dee in the Juniors.

“So I’ve always been here, the club’s got great facilities and there’s a clear goal of where we want to be.

“Considering all those things it’s probably the best place for me.

📋 CONTRACT NEWS 📋 Banks o’ Dee FC is pleased to announce the extension of several first team player contracts on three year deals. Full Story: https://t.co/fMo0fAtY1k pic.twitter.com/txofWoAVyE — Banks O' Dee FC (@banksodee_fc) February 13, 2023

“The players are committed to the club, and with the likes of Lachie MacLeod, I was at school with him and these boys are my friends as well as team-mates.

“So it makes it easier when you see that, and see the vision going forward – it’s a no-brainer really.”