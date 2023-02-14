Mark Gilmour looking up after joining eight team-mates in penning Banks o’ Dee extension to 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Gilmour looking up after joining eight team-mates in penning Banks o’ Dee extension to 2026

By Callum Law
February 14, 2023, 5:00 pm
Mark Gilmour, centre, has extended his stay with Banks o' Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mark Gilmour, centre, has extended his stay with Banks o' Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mark Gilmour hopes to help Banks o’ Dee compete at the top end of the Breedon Highland League after committing his future to the club.

The midfielder, along with Lachie MacLeod, Hamish MacLeod, Magnus Watson, Jack Henderson, Darryn Kelly, Kacper Lewecki, Max Alexander and Marc Young, join captain Kane Winton in signing contracts until the summer of 2026.

Dee’s first season in the Highland League was derailed by a 24-point deduction in October for fielding an ineligible player.

But Gilmour believes the future is bright for the Aberdeen outfit.

The 24-year-old said: “We want to be challenging near the top end of the league, but there are a lot of good teams in the league, so we’re under no illusions and know it won’t be easy.

“From a personal point of view, I want to be competing at the top of the league and the club is the same.

“Looking back at this season, I suppose it has been a season of learning for us.

“It’s not been the season we wanted with the points deduction and things like that.

“But I think it will do us well in the long run

“It’s hurts at the time, but it will stand us in good stead going forward.”

Easy call for Gilmour

Gilmour has progressed through the ranks at Banks o’ Dee and he says that made his decision to extend his stay at Spain Park easy.

He added: “Banks o’ Dee is all I’ve ever known really. I came through Albion boys club and then signed for Banks o’ Dee in the Juniors.

“So I’ve always been here, the club’s got great facilities and there’s a clear goal of where we want to be.

“Considering all those things it’s probably the best place for me.

“The players are committed to the club, and with the likes of Lachie MacLeod, I was at school with him and these boys are my friends as well as team-mates.

“So it makes it easier when you see that, and see the vision going forward – it’s a no-brainer really.”

