Ian Campbell seeing progress after Lossiemouth win at Keith

By Callum Law
February 26, 2023, 5:00 pm
Fraser Forbes, left, celebrates after scoring Lossiemouth's second goal against Keith. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Fraser Forbes, left, celebrates after scoring Lossiemouth's second goal against Keith. Pictures by Jason Hedges

Interim manager Ian Campbell felt Lossiemouth’s victory against Keith was another sign of the progress they are making.

After three straight losses in the Breedon Highland League, the Coasters won 2-0 at Kynoch Park.

Victory takes Lossie up to 12th in the table and within five points of last season’s tally with seven games to play.

Campbell said: “We’re delighted with the win and the clean sheet. We’re trying to get as many points as we can and get away from the bottom of the table.

“If Keith had beaten us they could have gone level on points with us.

“That shows how tight it is, but we’re looking to get more points and try to improve from last season’s tally.

“We are going in the right direction. If you look at our results there are a lot of games we’ve lost 2-1 and things like that.

“There’s lots for us still to play for, the boys work hard and the deserve it.

“We’ve lost games in the last couple of minutes but this was our day. As for next week who knows what’s going to happen, we’re the roller-Coasters so you never know what’s going to happen.”

Coasters make chances count

Keith had to pull out the stops to get the game on, despite the pitch passing a 9.30am inspection referee Gordon Seago was not happy with one area.

But after sand had been applied and the section in question rolled by Maroons chairman Andy Troup the game got the go ahead.

In the early stages Lossie’s Liam Archibald forced a save from home goalkeeper Craig Reid and Coasters custodian Cameron Farquhar tipped away Kieran Yeats’ free-kick.

There was a moment of alarm for Farquhar midway through the first period when he tripped Gavin Elphinstone right on the edge of the area after a poor clearance from Lewis McAndrew.

Farquhar was booked and Connor Killoh’s attempt from the resultant free-kick hit the wall.

In the 28th minute Lossie’s Ryan Stuart scooped over from six yards from a James Leslie delivery.

Lossiemouth’s Liam Archibald, left, battles with Keith’s Stewart Hutcheon

But in the 38th minute the visitors took the lead. Ross Morrison nutmegged Joey Wilson on the right side of the area and went down under Lewis Coull’s shoulder charge.

After ref Seago had pointed to the spot Adam MacLeod fired into the bottom left corner.

Early in the second half Keith pressed for an equaliser with Demilade Yunas’ cross-cum-shot evading both team-mate Matthew Tough and the goal.

But Lossiemouth doubled their lead in the 62nd minute. Morrison burst through a couple of challenges on the right flank and played the ball across goal for sub Fraser Forbes to tap in with his first touch after coming on.

In the closing stages Keith put Lossie under pressure as they tried to mount a comeback, but they couldn’t find a way through.

James Brownie had a strike from 15 yards parried, Elphinstone’s net-bound effort from 12 yards was cleared off the line by Leslie and Yunas sent a close range header over.

Hosts draw blank

The Maroons are winless in eight games and have failed to score in their last four.

Boss Craig Ewen said: “Over the piece Lossie deserved to win. It was a difficult pitch to play on and we don’t have enough quality about us at the minute.

“The first half was an arm wrestle which Lossie were just edging I felt, and they got a penalty for the opening goal.

“I thought we started the second half OK, but the second goal is a killer.

“After that we’ve had opportunities and did OK in the last 25 minutes but we couldn’t put the ball in the net.

Keith manager Craig Ewen, right, encourages his side against Lossiemouth

“At the moment we’re not clinical in either box – we’re not keeping the goals out and we’re not scoring.

“It’s not just one problem, it’s multiple problems at the moment.

“We had eight out which hasn’t helped, but we weren’t good enough.

“At least we did have some opportunities, I don’t think we created much in the first half.

“But we had three or four good chances in the last 25 minutes. At the moment we might need sclaff or something to go in for us and at the moment we’re not getting that rub of the green.”

