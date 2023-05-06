Marc Lawrence sets sights on silverware with Formartine

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marc Lawrence hopes to help Formartine United challenge for silverware after joining the Pitmedden side.

The midfielder has signed a two-year contract at North Lodge Park after opting to leave fellow Breedon Highland League side Fraserburgh.

Lawrence returned to the north-east for a third spell with the Broch in January after four-and-a-half years in America.

The 24-year-old signed a short-term deal until the end of the season and having assessed his options decided to commit his future to Formartine.

Lawrence said: “There’s a lot of positive things going on at Formartine, their results in the second half of this season especially, show that.

“It’s a very talented group that’s there and hearing the manager’s plans I bought into that.

“It’s a club that’s going forward and I feel like it’s the best fit for me as a player developing in my career.

“I had a few offers from clubs at different levels. I took my time and spoke to a few clubs.

“But I liked what the manager Stuart Anderson at Formartine was saying and it just came down to where I felt the best next step was for me in terms of my development.

“It was a tough decision to leave Fraseburgh because I loved it over the different spells I was there.

“It’s a great club, a well-run club with superb supporters, but for my next step I fancied a new challenge so I chose Formartine.

“Hopefully we can challenge to win things, that’s what it’s all about ultimately.

“We’ve got a good group of players and hopefully we can build on the momentum they built up this season and kick on again for next season.”

Grantown Jags deal in custodian

Elsewhere, Strathspey Thistle have also strengthened their squad ahead of next term with goalkeeper James Kendall extending his contract until the summer of 2024.

Kendall follows Joe Cuthbert and Liam Grant in recently penning a new deal with the Grantown Jags.

Manager Robert MacCormack said: “James is one of the best keepers in the league so we are delighted we has has agreed to stay at the club for another season.

“It’s another positive step in our preparations for the upcoming season.”