Home Sport Football Highland League

Keith manager Craig Ewen looking for attacking impetus against Strathspey Thistle

The Maroons face the Grantown Jags in the Breedon Highland League at Kynoch Park.

By Callum Law
Keith manager Craig Ewen has been preparing his side to face Strathspey Thistle
Manager Craig Ewen has called on Keith to sharpen up in the final third when Strathspey Thistle visit Kynoch Park tonight.

The Maroons, who are 15th in the table, are looking to pick up their second Breedon Highland League win of the campaign against the Grantown Jags, who are 18th.

To get the points Ewen is looking for more from his charges in attack. On Saturday they drew a blank in defeat to Lossiemouth and this term Keith have scored 10 goals in nine league outings.

Ewen said: “The league table doesn’t lie, we’ve lost six games in the league and all of them have been by one goal.

“That’s frustrating and there’s a number of them where we’ve been well in the game but haven’t had the final bit of quality to score a goal.

“That’s the area that’s hurting us most at the minute, we need to be better in the final third as a team.

“If we could do that and defend reasonably well then we’d get more results.

“We need to be aggressive and try to put Strathspey on the back foot.

“They’ll be buoyed by an excellent result on Saturday which will give them belief.

Keith are keen to start hitting the target again

“On paper it feels like a big game for both clubs.

“It’s still early, we’ve only played nine games and there’s a lot of football to be played.

“It would be great for us if we could get a result, if we don’t we’ll be under a wee bit more pressure.

“If we could get the three points it gives us a bit of a buffer to try to move forward.”

Keith are missing Liam Duncan and Joey Wilson, but Liam Cheyne returns.

Jags have set standards

Meanwhile, Strathspey manager Robert MacCormack wants his side to build on their first league win of the season.

Thistle defeated Deveronvale 5-2 at the weekend and victory this evening would see them leapfrog the Maroons and move into 15th spot.

He added: “Football is a confidence game so hopefully that performance can push us on because we are good enough to compete.

“We know Keith will be a difficult game, there’s no easy games in the Highland League.

“But we need to go into these games knowing that we can win them, don’t get me wrong there may have been people surprised by our result on Saturday, but I wasn’t and I want us to show that in this game.

Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack, who's preparing for the Scottish Cup
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack is looking forward to facing Keith

“We’ve set a standard and we need to push on now.”

Liam Shewan, a recent loan signing from Rothes, got Strathspey’s opener at the weekend and MacCormack has hailed the difference the 28-year-old attacker is making.

He said: “He gives us a little bit more composure and a bit more Highland League experience.

“He’ll be a huge asset for us with the way he talks on the pitch and helps out the younger lads.

“The way he took his goal was a touch of class and he’ll be a great addition to our squad.”

Thistle are set to be along similar lines to their weekend victory.

