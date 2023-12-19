Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson placed on Brechin City transfer list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson placed on Brechin City transfer list

The custodian was a mainstay as the Hedgemen won the Breedon Highland League last season.

By Callum Law
Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson could be moving on
Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson could be moving on

Breedon Highland League champions Brechin City have transfer-listed goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

The custodian joined the Hedgemen from Peterhead in the summer of 2022 and is under contract until the summer of 2025.

Since arriving at Glebe Park the 26-year-old has been a mainstay for Brechin and helped them win the Highland League last season, conceding only 16 goals in the process.

However, the Press and Journal understands Wilson – who was benched in favour of Jamie McCabe for Saturday’s win against Huntly – is now up for sale with other clubs notified of his availability.

Watch: Highland League Weekly highlights – Forres Mechanics v Lossiemouth and Nairn County v Banks o’ Dee

More from Highland League

Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson could be moving on
Scott Barbour's thanks to those who have helped him reach Fraserburgh goal record
Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson could be moving on
Watch: Highland League Weekly highlights – Forres Mechanics v Lossiemouth and Nairn County v…
Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Scott Barbour scores historic 238th goal for Fraserburgh in win v Inverurie; Buckie and…
Nairn County's Andrew MacLeod. Image: Jasperimage.
Nairn County strike late to draw 3-3 with Banks o' Dee in thriller; Clach…
Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart shoots against Forres Mechanics. Image: Jasperimage.
Forres Mechanics pay for profligacy in 1-1 draw with Lossiemouth; Brora beat Rothes; Wick…
Banks o' Dee won the Aberdeenshire Shield after beating Aberdeen FC 2-0.
Highland League leaders Banks o' Dee not getting ahead of themselves after winning silverware,…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.
Forres Mechanics and Lossiemouth fired up ahead of Moray derby in Highland League
Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson could be moving on
Watch our FREE Highland League Weekly preview: The key info on all nine of…
Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson could be moving on
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of Aberdeen FC v Banks o' Dee…
Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson could be moving on
Paul Lawson delighted as Banks o' Dee beat Aberdeen to win Aberdeenshire Shield