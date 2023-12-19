Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson placed on Brechin City transfer list

Breedon Highland League champions Brechin City have transfer-listed goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

The custodian joined the Hedgemen from Peterhead in the summer of 2022 and is under contract until the summer of 2025.

Since arriving at Glebe Park the 26-year-old has been a mainstay for Brechin and helped them win the Highland League last season, conceding only 16 goals in the process.

However, the Press and Journal understands Wilson – who was benched in favour of Jamie McCabe for Saturday’s win against Huntly – is now up for sale with other clubs notified of his availability.