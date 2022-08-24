Winger Daniel MacKay says Caley Thistle can show strength by bouncing back from Partick loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Winger Daniel MacKay says Caley Thistle can show strength by bouncing back from Partick loss

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle's Daniel Mackay keeps the ball under pressure from Cove Rangers' defender Shay Logan.
Caley Thistle's Daniel Mackay keeps the ball under pressure from Cove Rangers' defender Shay Logan.

On-loan Hibs winger Daniel MacKay is urging his Caley Thistle team-mates to react in the best possible way to their “freak” Championship slip-up at Partick Thistle.

Friday’s shock 4-1 loss at Firhill was ICT’s first defeat of the season, having progressed to the second round of the Premier Sports Cup, which takes them to Premiership Motherwell next Wednesday.

There have only been four league games and ICT are mid-table after draws against Queen’s Park and Arbroath, a 4-1 win over Cove Rangers then the poor night in Partick.

Daniel MacKay, left, and defender Robbie Deas.

As the Highlanders prepare for their home clash against Morton this Saturday, they aim to close the gap on early pace-setters Ayr United.

The Honest Men are one point clear of Partick, Dundee and Queen’s Park. Raith Rovers are one place and one point above ICT.

Caley Thistle and Morton are locked on five points, so a second successive home victory will drive them back amongst the leading pack, with Ayr and Dundee meeting at Somerset Park on Friday.

Strong mentality will serve ICT well

MacKay, 21, who has returned to Inverness on loan for a season from Hibs, insists the squad are determined to show that Friday was simply one bad night, one to be written off.

He said: “It was a freak kind of game for us where nothing went right, we didn’t play well and a few decisions went against us here and there.

Daniel MacKay, right, in action for Caley Thistle against Queen’s Park.

“We now need to react and show we have got a strong mentality. There will be ups and downs throughout the season and it’s about how we react.

“If we can come back and get a good win against Morton, we can put ourselves up a few places. That’s all we can do.”

Caley Jags must find winning form

MacKay was on loan at Kilmarnock last season, who clinched the Championship title by just two points ahead of Arbroath, with ICT reaching the play-off final, where they lost out to St Johnstone.

The wide midfielder insists, while the 2022/23 edition could also go to the wire, the Highland side must ensure they are in the title mix.

He said: “The Championship is always tight. Last season, only one game decided the title race.

“The year before when Hearts won it, it wasn’t as comfortable as people might have thought it would be.

“It’s always a strong league and teams will always look to be strong at home. We need to make sure we do that as well.

“There are a number of good teams in the league, such as Dundee and Partick, but you always get a few surprises. Morton finished well last season, Cove have come up and Queen’s Park, who have spent a bit of money.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.

“It’s a good league to be part of, but we need to make sure we’re at the right end of it by being on the right end of the results as well.”

Squad competition can drive team on

MacKay was one of six summer signings at Inverness and he believes boss Billy Dodds, once immediate injuries clear, will be delighted with his options.

He added: “The gaffer has probably got two or three boys for each positions, so he’s got a lot of options.

“We’re a wee bit light in central midfield at the moment with Sean Welsh being injured, but Lewis Hyde can fill in there for example.

“We have centre backs Danny Devine and Max Ram to come back in, while you have myself, Steven Boyd, Nathan Shaw and Austin Samuels who can all play out wide.

“It’s really just about trying to get, and keep, everyone fit, we can put in strong performances and win in different kinds of games throughout the season. That’s what can take you to the top of the table.”

Plenty more to come from MacKay

The lack of game time for MacKay since he left Inverness for Hibs in May 2021 led to his loan spell at Killie and now back at the club where he flourished most.

And he reckons the return ticket north for a season will lead to enjoyment on the pitch once more.

He said: “It has been good to be back playing after a year of not really playing much.

Daniel MacKay in action for Hibernian against Kilmarnock in August 2021.

“Luckily, I got in before the Premier Sports Cup started and got a good run in the team.

“I’ve started the season well, but there is a lot of improvement to come from me and the boys.

“It’s still near the start of the season and you won’t be 100%, but I am glad to be back playing and that’s the main thing for me.

“People say ‘it’s good to come home’, but it’s not a case of that. It’s more about me just getting back to playing and enjoying football again.”

