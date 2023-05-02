‘Goal machine’ Billy Mckay was one of my best signings, says ex-Caley Thistle boss Terry Butcher

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Terry Butcher described Billy Mckay as one of his best signings as the striker closes in on being Caley Thistle’s highest-ever scorer.

In 2011, the former Inverness manager snapped up the then 22-year-old striker from Northampton Town, under the advice of his chief scout Steve Marsella and the forward became a key figure at ICT and is now in his third stint at the Caledonian Stadium.

Butcher was thrilled to see Mckay score his 99th and 100th Caley Thistle goals in the 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win against Falkirk on Saturday. They will face treble-hunting Celtic in the final on June 3 at Hampden.

If Mckay scores in a winning performance on Championship final night this Friday against Ayr United, he’ll match Dennis Wyness’ record and help secure a play-off spot. Mckay has played 243 games, just one more than Wyness did.

Crunch time followed a debut injury

Butcher, along with assistant Maurice Malpas, guided ICT to the Championship title in 2010 just one year after a heart-breaking top-table relegation.

And he revealed how Mckay’s long association with Inverness was on the brink early on after suffering an injury in his first run-out.

He said: “When I signed Billy, we were down at Bath University for pre-season and he got an injury in his first game and he couldn’t play on, so he didn’t have a normal pre-season. Billy suffered from that.

“He also suffered from moving up to Scotland with his wife and perhaps child at the time. He struggled to settle in, and the injury didn’t help him. Billy couldn’t get back in the team.

“I remember saying to Steve Marsella, who recommended him, that I felt Billy was not fulfilling the potential Steve said he had. Steve insisted Billy would get better.

“I wasn’t too sure, and I felt we might have had to part company with Billy. This was all behind-the-scenes.

“We then had a friendly game the next week against Ross County. He looked sharper and stronger, and we played him, and I think he scored twice in a 3-1 or 3-2 win. He was unbelievable and he never looked back.

“Some players, especially after an early injury, need time to settle in. Billy needed that and he’s not looked back for a minute.

“He’s been a fantastic servant to Inverness. He was a good servant to Ross County as well and scored a lot of goals for them too.

“He’s incredible – a goal machine. You can’t call him lightning quick, but he’s really sharp, mentally and physically. He gets on the end of crosses and he’s a proven finisher.

“He’s worth his weight in gold, which is not a lot because he’s not very heavy, but, he’s worth every ounce. Billy’s an incredible guy and also one of the nicest people you could ever meet.

“Yet, on the park he will still get stuck in. He’s tough and tenacious, works his socks off and gets his rewards.”

McKay never let me down – Butcher

Butcher was thrilled to see Inverness, driven by Mckay’s brace, see off League One opponents Falkirk in Saturday’s semi at Hampden.

And the former England and Rangers captain, who is an academy coach at Ipswich Town, felt the Hampden setting was tailor-made for Mckay.

He said: “Even although Caley Thistle were the overwhelming favourites, they still had to go out and do the business.

“It was a repeat of the 2015 final, but it was a different Inverness team and a different Falkirk team.

“Billy relishes chances, and he relishes big games such as that one. He sets such a great standard week in and week out and he never lets you down. He never let me down and really was one of my best signings ever.”

Ipswich follow ICT’s route to step-up

Butcher, who led ICT to Scottish Championship glory in 2010 after dropping out of the Premiership, will be remembered for taking to the main stand at Somerset Park to address thrilled fans as his champions thumped Ayr United 7-0.

A win for Inverness this Friday at home to Ayr will see Billy Dodds’ side extend their unbeaten run to nine games and secure a final-night top-four play-off spot.

Butcher recalls the incredible surge towards title glory 13 years ago and says that form has been mirrored down at Ipswich, who can win League One if they beat Fleetwood and leaders Plymouth don’t defeat Port Vale this showdown Sunday.

He added: “Ipswich Town got promoted on Saturday and they went on a similar run to what we did in the Championship with Inverness.

“We went 21 games unbeaten all the way until the end of the season in the league and Ipswich are on 20 games with one to go. It’s good to see another team in blue do well!”