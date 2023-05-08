Ex-striker Steven Hislop thinks Spanish camp would give much-needed lift to Caley Thistle during gap before Scottish Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Hislop hopes Caley Thistle jet off to sunnier climes in a bid to get over their play-off heartache and as part of their preparations to face double-winners Celtic in next month’s Scottish Cup final.

Former striker Hislop, who scored 16 ICT goals in 59 appearances from 2003 to 2006, was gutted for his old club when Friday’s 2-1 home defeat to Ayr United ended their attempts to reach the promotion play-offs in the Championship.

The thrilled victors in the Highlands shot up to the runners-up spot and will face whoever emerges from the two-legged quarter-final between Queen’s Park and Partick Thistle being played this Tuesday and Friday.

Inverness, who were Premiership play-off finalists a year ago when they lost to St Johnstone, will only be able to watch on with envy.

It was quite the final night of drama in the Championship as Dundee’s remarkable 5-3 win against Queen’s earned them the title and an instant return ticket to the Premiership.

Inverness, who needed to beat Ayr to secure a top-four position, finished sixth, with Morton leapfrogging them, but also missing out after their 2-1 win at now-relegated Cove Rangers.

Billy Dodds’ men now must wait until June 3 to face Celtic in the cup final.

Thanks to a 2-0 victory at Hearts on Sunday, the Hoops added their second successive league title under Ange Postecoglou to the League Cup this term, and only ICT stand in the way of a treble.

Warm weather would lift ICT spirits

It is understood the Highland club are keen to take their squad abroad, possibly to Spain, for a mini-break to face friendly opponents, and Hislop thinks it would lift the players.

He said: “I know money is always tight at Inverness, but if they could find money to take the squad away that would be beneficial.

“It will take their minds off it all and warm-weather training will help them compared to our depressing May weather in Scotland.

“It will lift their spirits, because they will be down. The best thing you can have after a disappointment like Friday is play a game as quick as you can. Unfortunately for Inverness, it’s as far away as it can be.

“It will be out of their system by the time the final comes around and I’m sure Billy and his staff will have their minds fully focused on Celtic.

“The bread and butter is the league and that would have been Caley Thistle’s priority at the start of the season. To lose in the way they did would be a sore one.

“I was at the Hearts v Celtic game on Sunday, and I was speaking to my dad about how Inverness prepare for facing Celtic without another game in May.

“Four weeks without a game will affect their fitness.

“Celtic, having now won the league, can rotate their squad to save players for the final.”

Championship is ‘toughest league’

In the end, Inverness finished eight points behind league winners Dundee, and the players and management will no doubt reflect on certain defeats and dropped points as being key damaging moments.

Hislop’s goal against Clyde in the penultimate game of the 2003/04 season at Clyde put Inverness on course for First Division glory and promotion to the then-Scottish Premier League for the first time.

The former goal-grabber appreciates they will be reflecting on where they slipped up, but insists gearing up for June 3 is all that matters now.

He added: “There are fine margins in the Championship. Around four weeks ago, there was even a remote chance, had results gone all to plan, Inverness could have gone on to win the league.

“They have had so many injuries to contend with and hopefully everyone will at least be fit and ready for the final.

“It’s all about ifs, buts and maybes, but there is no point looking back now. It’s too late for regrets.

“It will be interesting to see how they will be for next season.

“The Championship is the toughest league to win, because there are so many good teams.”

At Tranent Juniors, Hislop has just assisted manager Colin Nish in guiding their side to a fifth-placed finish in the Lowland League.

Former Kilmarnock and Hibs star Nish was surprisingly shown the exit door at Tranent at the weekend, with Hislop expected to take training on Tuesday night.