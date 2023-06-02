Billy Mckay hopes to become Caley Thistle’s record goalscorer by netting against ‘one of the best’ Celtic teams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Mckay hopes to become Caley Thistle’s record goalscorer by netting against ‘one of the best’ Celtic teams

Inverness striker rates Ange Postecoglou's champions as 'right up there' - but he senses a chance of causing another major upset at Hampden.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay fancies a real shot at champions Celtic in Saturday's Scottish Cup final. Image: Rob Casey/ SNS Group
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay fancies a real shot at champions Celtic in Saturday's Scottish Cup final. Image: Rob Casey/ SNS Group

Billy Mckay accepts Caley Thistle will have to beat one of the vintage Celtic sides to get their hands on the Scottish Cup this Saturday.

Inverness, who finished sixth in the Championship this season after a last-day 2-1 defeat against Ayr United, will be going for glory against Ange Postecoglou’s treble-chasing champions.

In many people’s eyes, this is a mismatch of epic proportions and a victory for ICT would be seen as an even bigger upset than West of Scotland League minnows Darvel beating Aberdeen in January because of what’s at stake in this final.

Australian head coach Postecoglou has been hailed for the way his Hoops attack with verve, energy and style as the club go for a new world-record eighth domestic clean sweep.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

ICT won the silverware under John Hughes in 2015 and knocked out Celtic at Hampden in the semis before beating Falkirk in the final.

League champions and League Cup winners Celtic wrapped up the title recently with a 2-0 win against Hearts, but have since slipped to 3-0 and 4-2 losses against runners-up Rangers and Hibs, adding to their only previous domestic defeat this season, which came against St Mirren in September.

Style of Celtic impresses ace Mckay

Mckay, with 19 goals to his name this term, believes the current Celtic team are right up there with Brendan Rodgers’ winners, who earned a treble without losing a game in Scotland in 2016/17.

He said: “It’s a tough one to judge. They definitely play a different style of football than some of the previous Celtic teams I’ve faced.

“You look at the team that went unbeaten a few years ago as well. It’s hard to look past that. But you look at the way this current team plays just now.

“I watched them against Real Madrid earlier in the season in the Champions League – and for 45 minutes they blew Madrid away (before losing 3-0).

“So we know what they’re capable of. They are right up there as one of the best teams Celtic have had.”

Caley Jags striker Billy Mckay bagged a brace to see off Falkirk in Saturday’s semi-final. Image: SNS Group

Mckay watched final at pal’s wedding

When Inverness won the 2015 Scottish Cup final, Mckay had just moved on to English Championship side Wigan Athletic, bossed by current Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Mckay was best man to his friend Peter, but dived outside to capture some of the drama unfolding at Hampden.

He said: ‘The wedding was in a little town called Gretton.

“Me and my dad were out in the car park watching a bit of the game on our phone.

“I remember when Carl Tremarco got sent off. We thought it was going to be a tough afternoon from there.

“But the lads did great to dig in and show a lot of character. That’s what we’re all about at this football club.

“I was obviously cheering on the boys. I had spent a lot of time in that dressing room with them.

“The boys in that team were all my mates and I keep in touch with most of them. It was a special day for them.”

Team glory ahead of personal goals

The red-hot forward will match club-record scorer Dennis Wyness’ tally of 101 if he scores just once against the Hoops, having bagged a brace in the 3-0 semi win against Falkirk to reach the century.

With such a massive prize at stake, with European group stage football included, Mckay would sacrifice personal glory for such a team achievement.

He said: “Yeah, one would be good – two would be even better.

“It doesn’t matter who scores. The aim is to go there to Hampden and win the game. It would be great if I could repeat what I did in the semi-final. But we’ll just be trying to win the game at all costs.

“In a final, it doesn’t matter how you do it. You just need to win the game.”

Could Caley Jags be history-makers?

Caley Thistle, who have beaten Celtic in 2000, 2003 and 2015, were reinstated into the Scottish Cup after a 2-0 fourth round defeat by Queen’s Park. 

The Spiders were disqualified for fielding an ineligible player and ICT took full advantage, knocking out Premiership duo Livingston and Kilmarnock before sweeping to a 3-0 win against Falkirk in the semis.

Mckay senses there could be magic in the air as it has all fallen into place for Inverness and seemingly heading out of the cup.

He said: “I’ve said to the lads – we could be the first team to get knocked out, but still go on to win it.

“We are only one game away, albeit we know it’s going to be a really hard task against Celtic.

“It’s 11 versus 11 on the day. We just need to make sure we’re at our best to give ourselves a chance.

“Cup upsets happen every year. Why can’t this be another one? As a club, Inverness have beaten Celtic before in a semi-final at Hampden.

“I’ve played before in other games where we’ve beaten them as well. I scored a winner against them years ago.

“I’ve had a few results against Celtic over the years both with Inverness and Ross County.

“Nobody is unbeatable. But we know everything will have to go right for us.”

Mckay helped KO Liverpool from cup

Adding to the fact no team can take victory as a certainty, Mckay has history on a personal level from his early years down south.

He said: “I played for (League Two club) Northampton and scored at Anfield when we beat Liverpool in the League Cup in 2010.

“They rested the likes of Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher. But they still had the likes of Daniel Agger, Lucas and Ryan Babel in the team at that time.

“Roy Hodgson was the manager, but I don’t think he lasted too long (after that).

“We drew 2-2 and we eventually beat them on penalties. Not many people gave us much of a chance in that game. Why can’t we go and do it on Saturday?”

