Jim McIntyre: Midfielder Charlie Gilmour will be hit with Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds has bagged a cracker of a midfielder in Charlie Gilmour for Caley Thistle – according to Jim McIntyre, who took him on loan to Cove Rangers.

The 24-year-old was secured by the Inverness head coach last week on a two-year contract after he was freed by Premiership side St Johnstone.

The former Arsenal youth player impressed for Cove in the Championship last term, but his progress was brought to a crunching halt due to an ankle injury, which required an operation.

His last game for the Aberdeen team was on December 23 in the 2-0 win against Hamilton where he was crocked.

McIntyre won the League Cup in 2016 as Ross County manager with Dodds as his assistant.

Gilmour impressed against Inverness

And he was more than happy to give a glowing report to Dodds on a player who had already caught the ICT’s manager’s attention in live action.

McIntyre said: “Charlie is at a very good age. I know how highly rated he is and Doddsy has got himself a really good player.

“Billy liked Charlie when he played against him last season and asked me about him.

“He was flying at Cove last season before his ankle injury and it was a real disappointment that he was unable to continue doing what he was doing.

“You’ll see a very hungry player from day one. The one thing that stood out about Charlie was as soon as we made contact, he was desperate to come and join us. That says a lot about the boy.

“For every one who was desperate to come, there were 10 who were not down to the location. Charlie doesn’t care where the club is based.

“He knows with this move he will be working with good people. He’ll go anywhere to get his career up and running.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how he does this season.”

Gilmour is a strong all-rounder

Gilmour, who has also enjoyed loan stints at Dutch side Telstar and Alloa Athletic, is an all-rounder, who should not be seen as a direct replacement for Scott Allardice, who has joined Ross County, according to McIntyre.

He said: “Charlie’s a really good signing for Inverness. Having been schooled at Arsenal, he’s got a bit of everything as a midfielder.

“He can play the deep-lying role, but he’s also got great energy where he can go box-to-box. It gives Billy options, depending on what system he wants to play.

“Charlie has also got a fantastic range of passing, just what you would expect from a kid who has come through at Arsenal; he keeps the ball very well, but he can equally spray the ball about and play defence-splitting passes.

“At 6ft 2in he’s a big lad. He’s very good at winning headers too, in a defensive capacity, whether that’s defending corners or being the screener in front of the back four from goalkeepers’ kicks.

“I think Charlie will do very well at Inverness, a club that will likely be up there challenging and within the promotion play-off places.

“I know Scott Allardice has gone to Ross County, but Scott and Charlie are not like for like.

“Charlie will bring his own attributes to the team and he really does have a wee bit of everything.”