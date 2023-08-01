Billy Mckay: Youngsters offer serious competition at Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Mckay: Youngsters offer serious competition at Caley Thistle

Record-breaking striker gives his assessment of the teenagers making the breakthrough at Inverness ahead of their league opener this weekend.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay is targeting a winning start against Queen's Park this weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay is targeting a winning start against Queen's Park this weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay insists no senior player at the Championship club can take their place for granted this season.

A crop of young players are emerging from Ryan Esson’s under-18s, knocking at the door – and getting their chances on the pitch

Midfielder Keith Bray, 17, made an impact over the past week and played well in only his second start, in Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Dundee. 

Defender Matthew Strachan, 18, and attacking midfielder Robbie Thompson, 19, have also been in the Viaplay Cup squads, while 19-year-old left-back Lewis Nicolson secured game-time at the end of last season after a loan spell at League Two Elgin City.

Youngsters bring enthusiasm to side

Unfortunately for Nicolson, a knee injury sustained against Airdrie last week will keep him out for a spell, but the others are ready to be involved from day one of the Championship campaign, which is on Saturday when Queen’s Park come calling.

Mckay, who is now ICT’s all-time top scorer with 102 goals, says the young players will provide serious competition for places.

He said: “They’re very energetic.

“They’re still young and have a lot to learn football-wise, but their enthusiasm is great and that can rub off on us as a team.

“It brings extra competition for places as well. We’ve got a really strong squad, and we’ve got a lot of players who want to be on the pitch.

“We all know that if we don’t play well, we might go out of the team, so we have to play well every game.”

Positive mindset ahead of ICT opener

Defeats against Dumbarton, Airdrieonians and Dundee meant ICT didn’t progress to the second round of the Viaplay Cup. 

Five new players are also settling into the squad and the team.

Manager Billy Dodds has signed right-back Jake Davidson, midfielder Charlie Gilmour, winger Luis Longstaff, and forwards Adam Brooks and Harry Lodovica.

The display in Dundee was encouraging, despite the narrow loss, and Mckay is hopeful they can make a winning start in the league this weekend.

Midfielder Charlie Gilmour scored his first Inverness goal against Airdrie last week. Image: SNS.

He said: “We know we’ve got a lot to work on. We’ve got quite a young squad and new players bedding in as well, and we’ve chopped and changed a lot.

“We’ve had a short pre-season on purpose – the gaffer has touched on that – so there was always a chance we wouldn’t hit off straight away. There have been some positives, but there have also been negatives.

“Hopefully we can get rid of the negatives in time for the game against Queen’s Park and be ready for the league.”

