Podcaster urges Caley Thistle fans to rally behind boss Duncan Ferguson

Caley Thistle podcaster Stevie Riley reckons recruiting Duncan Ferguson will take interest levels through the roof.

While The Wyness Shuffle contributor is uneasy about the former Scotland, Rangers and Everton forward netting a three-year deal, he sees the benefits of bringing such a high-profile name to the Highlands as Billy Dodds’ successor.

Inverness are at the foot of the Championship and will need to defeat an in-form Arbroath side at Gayfield on Saturday to have any chance of overtaking Morton, who face Airdrie.

Ferguson was manager of Forest Green for six months this year until he left the club in July following their relegation to League Two down south.

He won just one of his 18 matches in charge, but a fine reputation as a coach and interim then assistant manager at top-flight Everton is why Inverness made him their top pick.

Interest soars in ICT after boss move

Robbie Neilson, who guided Dundee United and Hearts to Championship titles in 2020 and 2021, would have been Riley’s choice, while Callum Davidson, who led St Johnstone to a sensational cup double two years ago was an early bookies’ favourite after Dodds was sacked.

Morton manager Imrie was a whisker away from taking his team into the top four last season on a shoestring budget and that’s why he was a contender.

Riley is sure the spotlight will very much be on Inverness, with Ferguson in charge.

He said: “I will back Duncan and it has the feel of when Terry Butcher came to the club, although Terry had a good career with Motherwell before he came to us. But this will get more eyes on the product.

“The club was trending on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, which is unique for us, so it’s an appointment which has raised the interest.

“I am sure he will motivate the boys, there’s no doubt about that. The thing I question the most is he’s not been in Scotland for nearly 30 years and we’ve given him a three-year deal. I don’t know where the money is coming from. It’s a big statement from the club.

“If I’m being honest, I’d have rather than have had Callum Davidson, Robbie Neilson or Dougie Imrie, but I will back him.

Neilson was Riley’s preference for job

“For me, Robbie Neilson is a winner and he would have kept people happy, but I think people will mainly complain about the length of his contract, rather than the fact it’s Duncan.

“The appointment has split fans’ opinion, but any appointment would.”

Team target victory away to Arbroath

It’s a new chapter for Inverness from this weekend as they head to tackle Dick Campbell’s Arbroath where a much-changed ICT line-up recently lost 4-2 in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

And Riley is sure the Caley Jags players will be determined to reach peak levels in order to get their new manager off to the ideal start.

He added: “I think Duncan will get the full backing of the fans, who obviously want a win on Saturday.

“There will be more cameras on the touchline watching Dick Campbell and Duncan Ferguson than will be watching the game.

“We owe Arbroath one after the SPFL Trust Trophy game, but we have got a good record at Gayfield overall.

“I think it might even be a nice day, so I expect us to put a strong performance in and hopefully we can get three points straight away.”