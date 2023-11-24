Captain Sean Welsh will lead Caley Thistle out for Scottish Cup clash with Cowdenbeath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Captain Sean Welsh will lead Caley Thistle out for Scottish Cup clash with Cowdenbeath

Midfielder back in the line-up for third-round home tie against Lowland League opponents.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags captain Sean Welsh will relish his start against Cowdenbeath this Saturday.
Caley Jags captain Sean Welsh will relish his start against Cowdenbeath this Saturday. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh will make his first start since July as boss Duncan Ferguson aims to get the club’s Scottish Cup campaign off to a winning start against Cowdenbeath on Saturday.

Midfielder Welsh has not featured since a 2-1 Viaplay Cup group stage defeat at Dumbarton.

He was returning from the sidelines with a North of Scotland Cup semi-final appearance at winners Nairn County last month when he suffered a back injury.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS Group

Sheridan and Welsh set for cup starts

Then a freak injury when he leapt over a fence at the stadium halted him once more before he came off the bench at the latter stages of Saturday’s 1-1 Championship draw at Dunfermline Athletic. 

Manager Duncan Ferguson, who replaced Billy Dodds in September, likes what he sees from Welsh and confirmed the former Partick Thistle player will get crucial game-time in their third-round clash against their Lowland League visitors.

He said: “I’ll make changes, although not too many.

“I do need to get minutes into other players.

“Cillian Sheridan needs to get minutes, as does Sean Welsh, who came back from injury against Dunfermline.”

Ferguson keen to see best of Welsh

When asked specifically about his returning skipper, Ferguson made it clear he has a huge role to play in their season.

He said: “Sean is a good player. He’s a good football player.

“He has struggled with injuries, but he slotted in well on Saturday against Dunfermline.

“We need to get him up to speed with game-time, minutes and training. He’s trained hard again this week.

“Sean will be an important part of our team. I have a good team on the pitch right now and he will have to fight his way in, like everyone else when they are out of the team.”

Daniel MacKay’s late goal offered hope to ICT in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic. Image: SNS

Caley Jags pushed Celtic in final

Ferguson is well aware of ICT’s achievements in the Scottish Cup.

Not only did John Hughes’ heroes win it eight years ago, but Dodds’ stars were one victory away from repeating the feat as they lost the final this June 3-1 against Celtic. 

The current boss watched as Daniel Mackay’s goal for ICT made it 2-1 with six minutes to go before Jota responded with a stoppage-time clincher for the treble-winners.

Ferguson added: “It was a fantastic occasion. I watched a big part of the game, and they did very well to take Celtic all the way until late in the game. They pushed them hard.

“This club has a good Scottish Cup pedigree.”

Ferguson’s team are out to make it seven successive matches without a loss since he replaced Dodds.

After three wins and three draws, they return to Championship action next weekend against second-top Raith Rovers.

On-loan Dundee midfielder Max Anderson will sit out this weekend’s tie against the Blue Brazil as he is cup-tied.

