Aberdeen Women: Aimee Black keen to keep racking up career goals for club and country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women: Aimee Black keen to keep racking up career goals for club and country

This has been a breakthrough season for the 17-year-old, who has started all five of the Dons' SWPL games and received her first Scotland under-19s call-up earlier this week.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aimee Black in action for Aberdeen against Montrose in a SWPL match.
Aberdeen Women defender Aimee Black. Image: Shutterstock.

A semi-professional contract is the first goal Aimee Black has ticked off in her football career – and the Aberdeen Women defender is eager for more.

This has been a breakthrough season for the 17-year-old, who has started all five of the Dons’ SWPL games and received her first Scotland under-19s call-up earlier this week.

Black also penned her first semi-professional contract with Aberdeen at the start of the season after impressing manager Clint Lancaster in pre-season.

To sign a paid deal with the Dons was a personal milestone the young defender was not expecting to reach so early on in her senior career.

Black said: “I got the call when I was actually coaching a kids football camp, and the day before at the Spartans pre-season game Clint said he needed to speak to me.

“I was up all night all thinking what it might be about, but I was just delighted when he said I would be getting offered a contract.

“I’m just taking it all in. There are some bigger goals I have for my career that I hope can happen, and now I have this contract I feel like I can start to visualise where I might be in a couple of years.”

Black learning from top-flight experiences

Black played a handful of games from the bench in the SWPL last term, but already seems to have cemented her place as a regular starter in Lancaster’s squad this season.

That has been another surprise for her Black, but she aims to keep learning from her top-flight experiences.

The Dons return to SWPL action, aiming to secure back-to-back wins, against Hamilton Accies – who are yet to pick up a point this season – at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Black said: “As a youngster, at only 17, it was unexpected to be thrown into the backline and just to be getting all of these minutes has been a surprise.

“It’s been amazing so far. The players that I’m working with now are still young because we’re a young team, but they have more experience in this league and I’ve learned a lot from them already.

Aimee Black in action in a SWPL match against Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Just being in this environment has been good, and it’s taken my game up a notch.”

Black’s form in the SWPL has been rewarded with a first Scotland U19 call-up and the defender could be in line to make her debut in a double header against Hungary in Edinburgh later this month.

Playing for Scotland is not unfamiliar to Black, who has nine caps at under-17s level, and she is keen to make the most of the step up.

Black added: “It was quite unexpected. It’s always an honour to play for your country, and it’s just another experience I’ll take on board and try to learn as much as I can from.

“I’m just excited for the opportunity. It would obviously be amazing to go and get game time, but I wouldn’t really expect it at this age.”

More from Women's Football

Caley Thistle Women players battle for the ball in a SWF Championship match against Rossvale.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason looking for reaction after first defeat of season
Aberdeen Women played in front of more than 1,600 fans in a match at Pittodrie last season.
Rachel Corsie: SWPL attendance increase shows women's domestic game is making sustainable progress
Aberdeen Women defenders Aimee Black, left, and Madison Finnie, right.
Clint Lancaster hails Aimee Black and Madison Finnie as Aberdeen Women duo earn first…
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Clint Lancaster tips Bayley Hutchison 'to go to the top' as Aberdeen Women striker…
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart in a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart keen for pivotal role after Spartans impact
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Clint Lancaster hails 'best performance' of season as Aberdeen Women beat Spartans 3-0
Chloe Gover in action for Aberdeen in a SWPL match against Montrose.
Chloe Gover happy to showcase versatility for Aberdeen Women this season
Caley Thistle Women's SWF Championship squad.
Manager Karen Mason delighted with Caley Thistle Women's flawless start to SWF Championship season
Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly.
Rachel Corsie: My Aston Villa team-mate Rachel Daly a worthy winner of PFA Players'…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Race against clock for Clint Lancaster as Aberdeen Women boss determined to improve squad…

Conversation