Inverurie businesswoman Susan Murray aims to get your mental health right

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to chartered psychologist Susan Murray, who runs Inverurie Wellness Centre.

How and why did you start in business?

I previously owned a franchise business focused on weight/obesity management, with a strong emphasis on behaviour change as a part of the package. The more I worked with this sector, the more I realised there were many underlying emotional and mental health factors leading clients to their unhealthy eating habits. It was often very hard for them to make the changes they so desperately wanted without first tackling the underlying issues.

I wanted to be better equipped to help, so I signed up for some training. First, I trained in counselling and then, at the grand old age of 40, I did a degree in psychology.

An opportunity to do a PhD in health behaviour change later became available. Now, as a chartered psychologist, I combine my counselling and psychology knowledge to help clients with a wide range of emotional and mental health issues. These range from anxiety and depression, trauma and stress-management to relationship problems or almost any issues causing distress.

How did you get to where you are today?

More than 30 years ago I left a career in nursing to co-start a training company servicing the oil industry. Our area of expertise became less viable as a business due to regulation changes, so we closed. It was a sad and scary time but I had already been planning an exit strategy by starting my franchise business. This “ending” was in fact the push I needed to go to university and start a new challenge.

These days, although I still provide weight management support, my passion lies in helping people recognise their strengths, and find resources to cope with their everyday problems or adversity to become the best version of themselves they can be.

Inverurie Wellness Centre offers people a private practice route. It means they have a choice and can access the mental health care they need, when they need it. This is particularly important when GP practices and resources are so stretched.

Who helped you?

Starting that first business was a real baptism of fire. There were so many new skills to learn, and Business Gateway was an invaluable source of training and advice. I’ve been a member of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) since those very early days, and it has been a great source of legal advice and support. I was particularly grateful to FSB when I was involved in a car accident a few years ago.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

A goal is just a dream if you don’t make a firm plan for achieving it.

What is your biggest mistake?

At one time, I was overly dependent on a single client for my source of income. Lesson learned, I now try to diversify my interests and spread income sources as evenly as possible.

What is your greatest achievement?

Without doubt, my PhD. I found it so difficult to study and work, and it took a really long time to finish. I left school at 16 with five “O” Levels, and I imagine most of my teachers would be pretty surprised at the qualifications I have now, Ironically, my school reports often said “Susan talks too much” so perhaps I’m just playing to my strengths now.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

I downsized into serviced offices a few years ago, which is helpful as there’s only one fixed bill to pay each month. Reducing energy prices would help everyone. The rising cost of living impacts both businesses and customers, and everyone has to make tough decisions about what they spend their money on.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Living a long time with a healthy work-home life balance. I had bowel cancer last year and it has changed my outlook on life quite a bit.

What do you do to relax?

I walk my dogs, do some gardening, spend time with friends and family, and enjoy escaping with my husband in our motorhome.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I admit to the guilty pleasure of reading a trashy novel at bedtime to wind down.

What do you waste your money on?

Wine and eating out, especially at Fennel Restaurant in Inverurie.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Shower, do some yoga stretches and walk my dogs.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a seven-year-old Honda Civic. I’m not really a car buff but used to have a picture of a Lamborghini above my computer screen as motivation.