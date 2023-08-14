Inverurie businesswoman Susan Murray aims to get your mental health right

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Inverurie businesswoman Susan Murray aims to get your mental health right

She tells us why talking too much has turned out to be an asset.

Susan Murray
"My passion lies in helping people recognise their strengths" - Susan Murray. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to chartered psychologist Susan Murray, who runs Inverurie Wellness Centre.

How and why did you start in business?

I previously owned a franchise business focused on weight/obesity management, with a strong emphasis on behaviour change as a part of the package.  The more I worked with this sector, the more I realised there were many underlying emotional and mental health factors leading clients to their unhealthy eating habits. It was often very hard for them to make the changes they so desperately wanted without first tackling the underlying issues.

I wanted to be better equipped to help, so I signed up for some training. First, I trained in counselling and then, at the grand old age of 40, I did a degree in psychology.

An opportunity to do a PhD in health behaviour change later became available. Now, as a chartered psychologist, I combine my counselling and psychology knowledge to help clients with a wide range of emotional and mental health issues. These range from anxiety and depression, trauma and stress-management to relationship problems or almost any issues causing distress.

How did you get to where you are today?

More than 30 years ago I left a career in nursing to co-start a training company servicing the oil industry. Our area of expertise became less viable as a business due to regulation changes, so we closed.  It was a sad and scary time but I had already been planning an exit strategy by starting my franchise business. This “ending” was in fact the push I needed to go to university and start a new challenge.

These days, although I still provide weight management support, my passion lies in helping people recognise their strengths, and find resources to cope with their everyday problems or adversity to become the best version of themselves they can be.

Inverurie Wellness Centre offers people a private practice route. It means they have a choice and can access the mental health care they need, when they need it. This is particularly important when GP practices and resources are so stretched.

Susan Murray
Ms Murray helps clients to feel better about themselves. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Who helped you?

Starting that first business was a real baptism of fire. There were so many new skills to learn, and Business Gateway was an invaluable source of training and advice. I’ve been a member of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) since those very early days, and it has been a great source of legal advice and support. I was particularly grateful to FSB when I was involved in a car accident a few years ago.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

A goal is just a dream if you don’t make a firm plan for achieving it.

What is your biggest mistake?

At one time, I was overly dependent on a single client for my source of income. Lesson learned, I now try to diversify my interests and spread income sources as evenly as possible.

What is your greatest achievement?

Without doubt, my PhD. I found it so difficult to study and work, and it took a really long time to finish. I left school at 16 with five “O” Levels, and I imagine most of my teachers would be pretty surprised at the qualifications I have now,  Ironically, my school reports often said “Susan talks too much” so perhaps I’m just playing to my strengths now.

Inverurie Wellness Centre.
Inverurie Wellness Centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

I downsized into serviced offices a few years ago, which is helpful as there’s only one fixed bill to pay each month. Reducing energy prices would help everyone. The rising cost of living impacts both businesses and customers, and everyone has to make tough decisions about what they spend their money on.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Living a long time with a healthy work-home life balance. I had bowel cancer last year and it has changed my outlook on life quite a bit.

What do you do to relax?

I walk my dogs, do some gardening, spend time with friends and family, and enjoy escaping with my husband in our motorhome.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I admit to the guilty pleasure of reading a trashy novel at bedtime to wind down.

What do you waste your money on?

Wine and eating out, especially at Fennel Restaurant in Inverurie.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Shower, do some yoga stretches and walk my dogs.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a seven-year-old Honda Civic. I’m not really a car buff but used to have a picture of a Lamborghini above my computer screen as motivation.

More from our series

More from Business

Glenn and Jen Bowen, who got their board game rental business, Rent Shuffle & Roll, off the ground with help from the Start Up Loans scheme.
UK-wide start-up loan scheme hits £2 million milestone in Aberdeen
The Post Office handled £3.33 billion in transactions in July (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Cash transactions dipped in July amid poor weather, says Post Office
The boss of nightclub group Rekom UK has warned that younger customers are going on fewer nights out due to the rising cost of living (Kay Zieba/Rekom/PA)
Young people cutting nights out over cost of living, says nightclub boss
Improvements in technology have allowed for more businesses to be launched in remote areas of the country, experts said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Countryside business boom as almost 100,000 new rural firms launched
Solar panel installations have surpassed the previous record set in 2012 (Niall Carson/PA)
More renewables installed in UK homes and businesses than ever before, MCS says
Sectors including health, education, the postal services and railways have been responsible for 96% of all days lost to strike action since 2021, said the Resolution Foundation (James Manning/PA)
Nearly four million working days lost to strikes in past year, says think tank
Smaller terraced houses and flats have made up a higher share of buy-to-let sales so far this year, Hamptons said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Landlords selling up ‘typically make £10,500 less than if they had sold in 2022’
Asco operations at Port of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen firm Asco changes hands for second time in three years
Members of the UCU have refused to mark exams or assessments since April 20 (James Manning/PA)
University employers and union should discuss end to marking boycott – minister
"My passion lies in helping people recognise their strengths" - Susan Murray. Image: DCT Media
Major changes to Cullen care home, caravan could become office for horse sanctuary and…

Conversation