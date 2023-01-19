Exclusive: Energy sector recovery lifted Aberdeen office take-up in 2022 but experts warn windfall tax may hit demand this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exclusive: Energy sector recovery lifted Aberdeen office take-up in 2022 but experts warn windfall tax may hit demand this year

By Keith Findlay
January 19, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 8:25 am
Aberdeen's office market was in the fast lane in 2022 but will the brakes come on after the energy sector windfall tax? Image: Knight Frank
Aberdeen's office market was in the fast lane in 2022 but will the brakes come on after the energy sector windfall tax? Image: Knight Frank

Commercial property experts fear a North Sea oil and gas slowdown caused by the windfall tax could put an Aberdeen office market recovery into reverse.

New figures from Knight Frank show office take-up in the Granite City nearly doubled to 385,583sq ft last year, up by 96% compared with 2021.

Demand was buoyed by higher oil prices, as well as the market returning to some kind of normality after the disruption created by the Covid-19 pandemic during the previous two years.

The windfall tax and the SNP-Greens’ recent announcement on their intention to wind down North Sea oil and gas activity are becoming factors in many energy companies’ investment plans for the years ahead.”

Matthew Park, partner, Knight Frank.

A strong final flourish to 2022 saw 81,231sq ft transacted in the final quarter.

The whole year total was also boosted by energy giant Shell taking more than 100,000sq ft at the Silver Fin Building, on Union Street, during the first quarter.

Knight Frank said around 281,000sq ft, or 73%, of the total deal volume last year involved energy and supply chain companies.

Law firms on the move

Much of the remaining space was taken by professional services companies advising the city’s energy firms.

These included law firm Gilson Gray, whose move to muscle in on Aberdeen’s competitive legal scene is supported by 4,500sq ft of office space at Blenheim Gate.

The Press and Journal understands that an announcement about another major office deal is imminent.

It will see a well-known law firm relocate its Aberdeen team into Marischal Square.

Shell reveals move into Aberdeen city centre

With several deals carrying over into 2023, Knight Frank said there was cautious optimism in the city in the first quarter of the new year.

But there was also a warning about repercussions of the windfall tax.

The UK Government is taxing the offshore industry more to help pay for a string of measures to ease the burden of soaring energy bills for consumers and businesses.

A number of operators have recently been reviewing their spending plans for 2023, while one – Harbour Energy, the North Sea’s largest operator – is also cutting jobs.

Armada platform, UK North Sea.
Armada platform, UK North Sea. Image: Harbour Energy

Matthew Park, partner at Knight Frank in Aberdeen, said: “Last year was much more positive for the city’s commercial property market, following two years of pandemic-related disruption.

“We expected (office) take-up to reach 400,000sq ft, but some of the deals have taken slightly longer to get over the line.

These outstanding transactions should conclude during the first quarter of 2023, Mr Park said.

Offshore licensing round boost

He added: “With the UK Government offering the potential of more than 100 new awards in the latest North Sea licensing round, there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic for the year ahead.

“We are hopeful that provided the oil price stays high – above $80 per barrel – there will be continued demand for high-quality office space across the market.

“However, the windfall tax and the SNP-Greens’ recent announcement on their intention to wind down North Sea oil and gas activity are becoming factors in many energy companies’ investment plans for the years ahead.

“In turn, they could begin to have an impact on the city’s property market.”



Editor's Picks

Most Commented