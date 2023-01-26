Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around £600,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around £600,000

By Keith Findlay
January 26, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 26, 2023, 7:52 am
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A boutique guesthouse in Stonehaven is for sale with an “offers over” asking price of nearly £600,000 about 70 years after the owner’s great-grandfather bought the property for £600.

Current owner Jane Davidson described her Shorehead Guesthouse as an “excellent business venture” that attracts visitors from all over the world.

Looking out over the town’s harbour, the property was refurbished in 2014.

It is now on the market with specialist business broker Bruce & Co at offers over £599,995.

The harbourfront guesthouse. Image: Jane Davidson

The detached, stone-built property has six individually styled lettings rooms and one-bedroom owners’ accommodation.

It also boasts an average five marks out of five from 251 reviewers on Tripadvisor.

Mrs Davidson said: “The guesthouse was my great-grandfather’s house.

“It has lots of history and is totally unique, with a fantastic position in the centre of Stonehaven harbourfront.”

Fishing, a surprise baby and a bomb

Fisherman Edward Davidson lived in the property as a tenant before buying it for £600 in cash in the early 1950s.

The current owner’s mother was a surprise delivery – the result of a teenage pregnancy no-one knew about – in an upstairs bedroom during the baby boom that followed the Second World War.

Mrs Davidson added: “The house was also bombed by a mine which drifted into the harbour after the war.”

Shorehead Guesthouse in Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The property has been transformed since Mrs Davidson and her husband, Earle, took it on in 2014.

Their guesthouse opened on Hogmanay that year after a major internal renovation.

“It was absolutely rotten inside before,” Mrs Davidson told The Press and Journal.

She also recalled how the house was often bitterly cold and had no inside toilet when she grew up there. “It is now lovely and warm,” she added.

Inside Shorehead Guesthouse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inside Shorehead Guesthouse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inside Shorehead Guesthouse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inside Shorehead Guesthouse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inside Shorehead Guesthouse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inside Shorehead Guesthouse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Last year was “hectic” for the guesthouse as tourism bounced back from the Covid lockdowns, she said.

She continued: “I had no idea how much tourism Stonehaven got until I went into the hospitality industry. We’ve had people visit us from all over the world.”

But a busy summer holiday season in 2014 left her exhausted, with a repetitive strain injury, and now she just wants to enjoy the quiet life.

Time to slow down

Mrs Davidson, who also “dabbles in” professional interior design, said there were lots of options for the next owner of the guesthouse to develop it.

“I just want to slow down a bit now, and maybe take a part-time job and enjoy life.”

I had no idea how much tourism Stonehaven got until I went into the hospitality industry.”

Jane Davidson, owner, Shorehead Guesthouse, Stonehaven.

She’s been running the guesthouse single-handedly since her husband found a job to keep some money coming in during the pandemic.

“It’s been absolutely hectic and it’s going to be very busy again this summer,” she said, adding many of her guests from overseas saw Stonehaven as a convenient base for visiting Edinburgh and the Highlands, as well as Aberdeenshire, during one holiday.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen lease renewal shows confidence in city centre as key business hub Picture shows; Bridge House, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Prospect 13 Date; Unknown
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New contract for Petrasco Picture shows; l-r Alan Green, Ross Cochrane, Gordon Shand, and Kevin Buchan at Aberdeen-based Petrasco. don't know. Supplied by Petrasco Date; Unknown
£1 million-plus Dubai deal delight for Aberdeen firm Petrasco
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Small business focus Picture shows; Kyle Mackintosh, director, Highland Heating Management. n/a. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Small business focus: Kyle Mackintosh launched Highland Heating Management with two fed up friends
Heliborne surveys in Aberdeenshire may identify base metal deposits.
Investors deliver £1.1 million cash boost to Aberdeenshire minerals explorer
Paula White is hoping to get a Dornoch Bid up and running in the town. Image: Dornoch Hub
Companies around Dornoch asked to consider forming new business improvement district for the town
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New tenant for Pavilion 11 at Kingshill Park, Westhill Picture shows; Pavilion 11 at Kingshill Park, Westhill. Westhill, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Knight Property Group Date; 19/04/2021
CS Group relocates HQ to Aberdeenshire business park
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Knight Frank office market report Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour. Aberdeen. Supplied by Knight Frank Date; Unknown
Exclusive: Energy sector recovery lifted Aberdeen office take-up in 2022 but experts warn windfall…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish skipper stars in MSC Ocean Cookbook 2023 Picture shows; North-east fishing skipper Colin Stephen. don't know. Supplied by Nigel Millard Date; 31/05/2021
North-east fishing skipper stars in conservation group cookbook
Heather McDonald, executive manager of Highland BlindCraft says sales have been booming in recent years. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Highland BlindCraft experiencing record demand after 140 years in business while providing work for…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Small business focus Picture shows; Gillian Fowler, founder, Usana Mindset. don't knlw. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 10/01/2023
Small business focus: Mindset expert Gillian Fowler loves being thrown into the world of…

Most Read

1
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
2
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
3
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
A man has been charged after an incident in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
5
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
8
Hunter Watson is looking to continue his 20-year-long campaign. Image by Jim Irvine.
Aberdeen man reignites 20-year campaign over ‘hidden’ dementia drugs in care homes
9
The Pittodire Pie, pictured here in 2022 with Murdoch Allan boss Paul Allan, is flying high with a silver medal. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Pittodrie Pie outplays football team with silver medal at 2023 World Scotch Pie Championships…
10
Lewis Tritton claims he only spat in a woman's face because she kicked him in the private parts. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who spat in woman’s face claims he only did it after she kicked…

More from Press and Journal

Amy Underwood hard at work in Glen Noe.
Argyll's Digger Girl is a driving force behind women in construction
Tamara Taylor is on a mission to get people feeling perky again. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Award winning Inverurie bra fitter talks boobs and body confidence
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been left in the last chance saloon at Pittodrie
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Albert Bonici brought massive 60s acts to Elgin, including The STones, The Who, The Beatles and Eric Clapton Picture shows; Albert Bonici. n/a. Supplied by Bonici Archive/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici brought The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric…
HMT's popular public tours will soon return. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Go behind the scenes at HMT: Aberdeen theatre to restart popular public tours
Don't miss this champagne bottomless brunch at The Tippling House. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Get booked in for bougie brunch in Aberdeen this weekend
Mark Ratley admitted attacking his friend with a metal pole. Image: DC Thomson.
Man battered with metal pole after accidentally sending explicit texts to friend's girlfriend
Ellie Patterson creates bouquets from flowers from her garden. Image: Ellie Patterson.
Blooming lovely: North-east florist shares secrets to growing your own sustainable flower garden
The City Bar and Diner is offering a menu with a difference this Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
It's a family affair at The City Bar and Diner which is serving up…
From left: Gidi Grill chicken burger, Gidi Grill spiced mac and cheese and slow sizzling sticky smoked pork ribs. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Get your West African fix at Gidi Grill in Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented