Transylvanians launch new business in Aberdeen

EGS Turbines signs up for 3,854sq ft industrial unit at Altens

By Keith Findlay
EGS Turbines' HQ at Altens
EGS Turbines' new HQ in Altens, Aberdeen. Image: Knight Property Group

A Romanian firm specialising in natural gas compressor packages has set up shop in Aberdeen, taking out a lease on new premises in Altens.

Euro Gas Systems (EGS) hailed the launch of its first UK business, EGS Turbines, as a “huge milestone” for the company.

The move is expected to create new job opportunities in the area, although EGS was unable to say how many.

New firm’s leading duo

EGS Turbines is led by managing director Ray van Gijssel, supported by operations director Paul McGhee.

The pair boast more than 35 years of experience in the turbine industry between them.

Mr van Gijssel said: “Launching the new base here in Aberdeen is a huge milestone that heralds the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our business.

“The prospects of establishing a strong foothold are extremely positive, and we are optimistic about achieving rapid and sustained growth over the next couple of years.”

Who are EGS?

Transylvania-based EGS has been developing and fabricating gas compressor packages since early 2010.

The company also offers repackaging services for existing compressors and equipment that need to be modified to fit current field conditions.

Its new business in Aberdeen aims to provide customers with “bespoke solutions that support their operations and gas turbines by assisting with increasing efficiency and decreasing downtime”.

The Altens operation is part of a global network which also includes bases in Dubai and Nigeria.

Launching the new base here in Aberdeen is a huge milestone that heralds the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our business.”

Ray van Gijssel, managing director, EGS Turbines

A spokeswoman for EGS Turbines added: “We are a local company with a global reach that supplies and services light industrial and aeroderivative (aircraft engine-based) gas turbines, turbomachinery and rotating equipment.”

The expansion of EGS to Aberdeen was facilitated by Granite City-based Knight Property Group, which secured premises at Altens Industrial Estate on Souterhead Road. EGS Turbines now has a 10-year lease on Unit 1 of Altens Trade Park.

Ideal base for EGS Turbines

The site offers 3,854sq ft of industrial space and includes a small office and designated parking.

Knight management surveyor Dan Mitchell described it as the ideal base for EGS Turbines to “grow and prosper”.

Dan Stalker of joint agent Ryden, which marketed the property with Savills, said the lease deal reflected strong occupier interest in Altens Trade Park.

There is now only one 3,852sq ft unit left on the development.

Mr Stalker added: “The volume of recent inquiries has been positive. We believe this is an ideal unit for occupiers operating with the energy, marine, trade counter and storage sectors.”

