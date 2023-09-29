Repairs planned at damp-infested St Joseph’s School in Aberdeen after flooding causes closure

Weeks after children were told not to attend Aberdeen’s St Joseph’s RC School when the building flooded, urgent repair plans have been lodged.

The school was founded in 1896 by the Sacred Heart Society, and has been added to over the decades.

It was bought by Aberdeen City Council in 2016.

Recently, crumbling parts of the complex have become increasingly unsteady.

On September 11, following a spell of heavy rain, the school on Queens Road was forced to close due to flooding.

It is understood some of the classrooms located in the basement of the building were the worst affected.

Repair works to be carried out at St Joseph’s School

Now, according to a recent planning application submitted by education bosses, the council is preparing to tackle the school’s flooding issue.

The proposal reads: “The current project is to carry out essential works to improve the condition of basement teaching areas and ancillary areas which are affected by damp issues and recurring flooding.”

It says this will “provide an improved environment for children and staff who are being affected by these issues”.

Following a survey of the school, several issues were uncovered.

The report reveals that debris had build-up in lightwells, maintenance was poor, and studies confirmed the presence of wet rot and dry rot within areas of the basement.

Various works are being put forward to address these issues.

Plans also include a new damp-proof system as well as eradication works to remove wet rot and dry rot from the basement classrooms.

It is not yet know when the work to repair flood damage will take place, should the plans be approved.