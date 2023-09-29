Repairs planned at damp-infested St Joseph’s School in Aberdeen after flooding causes closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Repairs planned at damp-infested St Joseph’s School in Aberdeen after flooding causes closure

Damp was discovered in the walls of the basement classrooms, which were being used to teach children.

By Ross Hempseed
St Joseph's RC School in Aberdeen.
St Joseph's RC School in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.

Weeks after children were told not to attend Aberdeen’s St Joseph’s RC School when the building flooded, urgent repair plans have been lodged.

The school was founded in 1896 by the Sacred Heart Society, and has been added to over the decades.

It was bought by Aberdeen City Council in 2016.

Recently, crumbling parts of the complex have become increasingly unsteady.

On September 11, following a spell of heavy rain, the school on Queens Road was forced to close due to flooding.

It is understood some of the classrooms located in the basement of the building were the worst affected.

Repair works to be carried out at St Joseph’s School

Now, according to a recent planning application submitted by education bosses, the council is preparing to tackle the school’s flooding issue.

The proposal reads: “The current project is to carry out essential works to improve the condition of basement teaching areas and ancillary areas which are affected by damp issues and recurring flooding.”

It says this will “provide an improved environment for children and staff who are being affected by these issues”.

Following a survey of the school, several issues were uncovered.

The report reveals that debris had build-up in lightwells, maintenance was poor, and studies confirmed the presence of wet rot and dry rot within areas of the basement.

Various works are being put forward to address these issues.

Plans also include a new damp-proof system as well as eradication works to remove wet rot and dry rot from the basement classrooms.

It is not yet know when the work to repair flood damage will take place, should the plans be approved.

