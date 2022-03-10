WIN! A unique hand-crafted mug from Aberdeen’s very own Great Pottery Throw Down winner AJ

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Millions of people tuned in to watch Aberdeen artist and potter AJ lift The Great Pottery Throw Down title last weekend.

There was an outpouring of love towards AJ from the north-east of Scotland in particular, with our social media feeds awash with messages of congratulations in the hours that followed the Channel 4 final last Sunday evening.

So we thought we would give one lucky reader the chance to have a little piece of AJ’s work in their home.

One lovingly-crafted mug thrown by AJ’s very hands is up for grabs and making sure you’re in with a chance of winning couldn’t be easier.

Support at home and from across the country was source of joy for AJ following The Great Pottery Throw Down

AJ was overwhelmed by support during the series from viewers and the public with positive and encouraging messages received on social media. That continues even now the series is finished.

They told our entertainment editor Scott Begbie that the messages have spurred them on to “play with mud” more.

They said: “I’ve been getting messages from people all across the country, I even had somebody from New Zealand message to say they like my pottery. I’ve never had this sort of reach before so it’s great. Anything that gives me an excuse to play with mud more.”

