Home Entertainment

WIN! A unique hand-crafted mug from Aberdeen’s very own Great Pottery Throw Down winner AJ

By Joe Cawthorn
March 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
We are giving one lucky reader the chance to win a hand-crafted mug by Great Pottery Throw Down winner AJ.
Millions of people tuned in to watch Aberdeen artist and potter AJ lift The Great Pottery Throw Down title last weekend.

There was an outpouring of love towards AJ from the north-east of Scotland in particular, with our social media feeds awash with messages of congratulations in the hours that followed the Channel 4 final last Sunday evening.

So we thought we would give one lucky reader the chance to have a little piece of AJ’s work in their home.

One lovingly-crafted mug thrown by AJ’s very hands is up for grabs and making sure you’re in with a chance of winning couldn’t be easier.

AJ Simpson, Aberdeen’s winner of The Great Pottery Throw Down. Picture by Scott Baxter

How to enter

Entering this one-off competition couldn’t be any simpler.

All you have to do is fill in the quick and easy form at the bottom of this page by Monday, March 15 at 5pm and you’ll be in the hat.

One lucky winner will be selected at random before they are contacted and an announcement made on our social media channels.

Support at home and from across the country was source of joy for AJ following The Great Pottery Throw Down

AJ was overwhelmed by support during the series from viewers and the public with positive and encouraging messages received on social media. That continues even now the series is finished.

They told our entertainment editor Scott Begbie that the messages have spurred them on to “play with mud” more.

They said: “I’ve been getting messages from people all across the country, I even had somebody from New Zealand message to say they like my pottery. I’ve never had this sort of reach before so it’s great. Anything that gives me an excuse to play with mud more.”

You can enter this exclusive competition by entering your details into the form below.

