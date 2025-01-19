Weekend court roll – a depraved prison officer and an Instagram drug dealer

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Woman jailed after pointing fake gun at neighbour in Aberdeen high-rise

A woman who sparked an armed police response when she pulled out an imitation handgun and pointed it at her neighbour has been jailed.

Louise Mackenzie, also known as McLeay, turned what was started as a small disturbance into a large-scale police incident when she pulled the BB gun from her waistband and took aim at the man.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Mackenzie, 33, and another male had been “playing” with the imitation handgun – that closely resembled an M9 pistol – in the communal hallway of Cairncry Court.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that at around 1.30pm on July 9 2023, Mackenzie’s neighbour heard a banging coming from outside his flat, so he went to see what it was.

Aberdeen woman who embezzled £30,000 avoids prison after selling house to pay back employer

A woman who embezzled £30,000 from her employer before lavishing herself with weekend trips and expensive meals has avoided going to prison after selling her house to settle the debt.

Nicola Milne, 38, swindled tens of thousands of pounds from family firm James Aiken Engineering Solutions despite being a loyal and trusted employee for nine years.

She was thought of as a “best pal” by bosses, who entrusted her with the company credit card.

But Milne breached that trust to funnel money from the firm to her own bank account over a seven-month period.

Aberdeen man who robbed taxi driver with screwdriver jailed for ‘disgraceful crime’

A man who robbed a taxi driver with a screwdriver has been jailed for more than two years.

Steven Gribble, 26, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted holding the screwdriver to the man’s neck and robbing him of around £50 in cash.

Gribble, who has a record of previous convictions, demanded the money after requesting the taxi driver take him to an ATM where he discovered his bank account was empty.

It was stated that Gribble handed himself into police days later, where he claimed the recent death of a family member had caused him to “lose his head” and commit the “disgraceful” offence.

Waiter gave police the wrong name then showed them another man’s licence

A waiter has been fined after he gave police false details and then showed them someone else’s driving licence.

Naimul Islam was pulled over on the A9 at Dornoch Bridge, but told police his name was Sharif Ahmed.

He showed them a picture of a driving licence in that name on his telephone – raising officers’ suspicions when the picture did not look like him.

Islam, 28, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to the incident on September 17 last year.

Aberdeen man with ‘appalling record’ ordered to behave after homophobic abuse towards police

A man has been ordered to be of good behaviour after he verbally threatened police officers and repeatedly directed homophobic slurs at them.

Corey Gibb, 28, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted using a series of offensive terms towards both male and female police constables.

The court heard Gibb used a homophobic slur to refer to a female officer before using another slur relating to the sexuality of a male officer.

In 2017, Gibb provoked a four-and-a-half-hour standoff with police by clambering onto an Aberdeen city centre roof.

‘Depraved’ Peterhead prison officer jailed after admitting rape and sexual abuse of children

A former Peterhead prison officer has been jailed for “unimaginably depraved” sexual offending, including the rape of a child over a prolonged period.

Russell Maitland appeared by video link at the High Court in Aberdeen from HMP Dumfries, where he has been remanded since admitting the historic crimes last year.

Maitland, 37, also admitted sexually assaulting another child claiming he did it for the “danger and excitement” and not because he is attracted to children.

Judge William Summers said Maitland had acted in a “persistent, calculating and predatory” way before locking him up for 13 years.

Aberdeen stripper accused of hen party sex assault can keep performing as Sergeant Eros

An Aberdeen male stripper accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a hen party has been allowed to keep performing.

Stuart Kennedy was due to go on trial at Perth Sheriff Court this week over charges arising from an alleged incident at a Crieff Hydro lodge in March last year.

The 41-year-old, from Aberdeen, is accused of repeatedly handling his alleged victim’s thighs and private parts.

It is alleged he attempted to kiss her and handled and shook her breasts.

Kemnay welder banned after high-speed police chase through Aberdeenshire

A welder who tried to evade police in a high-speed chase through rural Aberdeenshire has been banned and ordered to pay a £4,500 fine.

Nicholas Lambert drove his silver Vauxhall Astra van at speeds of up to 100mph on the A952 Fraserburgh to Mintlaw road and in Fetterangus village.

The 32-year-old self-employed welder had been asked to stop by police for a routine check, but instead decided to speed off, the Peterhead Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams explained the two traffic officers followed Lambert, who was driving at excessive speeds “in the region of” 100mph at points.

Liverpool crime crime gang exploited Inverness addict to sell heroin and cocaine

Members of a Liverpool crime group known as Scouse Jack recruited a vulnerable Inverness man to help them sell drugs in the Highlands.

Liverpudlian Carl Masher exploited heroin addict Christopher Gow and made him deliver Class A drugs and collect payments, a court was told.

The drug operation was dismantled after detectives set up surveillance of Gow’s Inverness home and raided it in June 2021.

Inside, they found wraps of heroin, drug dealing paraphernalia and bundles of cash worth more than £5,000.

Man caught in paedophile hunter sting placed on sex offenders register

A Highland man who was caught in an online paedophile hunter sting has been placed on the sex offenders register.

John Floydd sent sexual messages to a volunteer decoy posing as a 13-year-old girl, instructing her to perform a solo sex act and asking for a topless photo.

The messages were passed to police and Floydd was confronted in a sting that was live-streamed over social media.

Floydd, 67, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of communicating indecently with a person he believed to be an older child.

Boy, 16, admits brutal Buckie hammer attack on man

A 16-year-old Keith boy has been told he is in “serious trouble” after he fractured a drunk man’s skull in a hammer attack.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pulled the weapon out of his rucksack and struck the 54-year-old twice on the head during the afternoon assault in Buckie.

The youngster appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the man to his severe injury and danger of his life.

He also pleaded guilty to having a knife in a public place without reasonable excuse.

Inverbervie pensioner admits sexually assaulting girl, 17, outside chip shop

A pensioner has been placed on the sex offenders register after he indecently assaulted a 17-year-old girl outside an Inverbervie chip shop.

Kenneth Middleton, 69, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted touching the girl on the breast after uttering inappropriate comments.

The court was told the girl was standing at a bus stop alone when Middleton approached her and tried to engage her in conversation, calling her “darling”.

Appearing frustrated when the teenager ignored him, he then admitted he was drunk and sexually assaulted her by touching her on her breast without her permission.

Strichen danger driver had no insurance … or brakes

A man has been banned from the roads for two years after he admitted to driving his car dangerously in Aberdeenshire without any foot brakes.

Lewis Moore, 33, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

A further charge of driving without a valid licence was dropped.

On May 26 last year, police officers carried out a random check on Moore’s Ford Fiesta and found no insurance for the vehicle.

Aberdeen Insta-drug dealer identified by clothes he wore in online adverts

A prolific drug dealer who harnessed the power of social media to sell cocaine was identified from videos he shot and posted from inside his Aberdeen home.

John Gallagher’s house in Bridge of Don’s Overhill Gardens was raided by police and they found trainers, shorts, trousers and a jumper that matched videos on Instagram and Telegram advertising drugs.

Advocate depute Graeme Jessop KC told the High Court in Edinburgh: “Images of the living room and kitchen areas were obtained and noted to match that in the various images and videos posted advertising drugs for sale.”

The prosecutor said: “Intelligence was received by Police Scotland that the accused was involved in the supply of cocaine, by using social media apps, including Instagram and Telegram.”

Shetland axe attackers tried to flee island by plane and boat

Two thugs involved in a horror axe attack on Shetland tried to flee the island by sea and air, a court has heard.

Rhys Chan, 32, and Tyler Kidd, 30, teamed up with Kyle Swannie, 28, to target Jordan Palmer while in a vehicle in Lerwick on November 22 2023.

Mr Palmer was repeatedly struck with an axe and knife during the crime which left him scarred for life.

Prosecutors state Chan then turned up the next day at Shetland’s Sumburgh Airport.

Eight-and-a-half inch lock knife in man’s underwear was for ‘protection’

A man who had an eight-and-a-half inch lock knife concealed in his underwear was carrying it for “protection”, a court has heard.

Joshua Sykes told police who found the weapon that he had it due to drugs debts, adding that the officers would “not understand”.

It was the second time in three months that Sykes had been caught carrying a weapon on the streets of Inverness.

Sykes, 25, appeared via videolink at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit two charges of having a knife in a public place.

Aberdeen man in court accused of racist online posts about Humza Yousaf

A man has appeared in court accused of posting racist messages about former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Alastair Peter Dow faces charges that he published racially aggravated messages relating to Mr Yousaf on the social media platform X.

The 64-year-old is additionally charged with posting racially offensive messages to Glasgow MSP Kaukab Stewart.

Dow, of Hollybank Place, Aberdeen, denied all the charges against him when he appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Pair charged over alleged dog incident near Highland primary school

Two people have been charged after dogs allegedly attacked sheep near a Highland primary school.

Danielle Finlay and Alexander Rodgerson were not present at Tain Sheriff Court where a solicitor asked for the case to be continued without plea on their behalf.

Both have been ordered to appear at the next calling of the case, which will take place on February 12.

Finlay and Rodgerson, both 25, are facing a single charge under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

Inverness gambling addict jailed after stealing £4,500 from 83-year-old neighbour

A gambling addict who fleeced his kind-hearted elderly neighbour out of £4,500 was today jailed for eight months.

Angus Brady took the 83-year-old’s bank card and used it to steal the cash from ATMs in Inverness and Aberdeen, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Sheriff Gary Aitken was told the dishonest former Royal Mail worker has no previous convictions but decided to jail him anyway, describing the crime as “a gross breach of trust”.

Brady’s victim has since died, the court heard.

Alness man in court accused of killing woman in A9 crash

An Easter Ross man has appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court accused of causing the death of a woman in a crash on the A9 last year.

Jamie Little, 40, is alleged to have been driving dangerously on the road near Torepark with nearly six times the legal amount of cocaine in his blood.

The charges alleges that he collided with another car being driven by Margaret Sutherland, 59, who later died from her injuries.

The incident happened on April 30 2024 on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road between the Tore roundabout and the Cromarty Bridge.

Aberdeen takeaway boss ‘had business model of exploiting illegal immigrants’

A trader who secretly employed illegal immigrants at his Aberdeen takeaway has been banned from running companies.

Qiqing He, 54, was running a firm named QQ Holburn Ltd based at 170 Holburn Street when Home Office officials got a tip-off about improper practises.

A senior judge has now revealed how the firm’s entire business model used illegal workers – at a time when accounts show it was making £30,000 a year for Mr He.

Investigators raided a takeaway registered to QQ Holburn in September 2022 and found that three of four staff were illegal immigrants.

Sheriff brands abusive Inverness drunk ‘a complete menace’

An Inverness man who frequently abuses retail and bar staff has been described as “a complete menace when drunk”.

John Mackay appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court and was sentenced over a multitude of offences.

Mackay, 50, was “always remorseful when sober”, his lawyer Samantha Morrison said, adding that her client “wanted to change”.

Mackay admitted stealing £149 of CDs and DVDs from the HMV in the Eastgate Shopping Centre on April 11 and April 12 – none of which were recovered.

Serial offender went on vile racist tirade to police stating that black people ‘should die’

A man who was caught illegally entering a house went on a racist tirade upon his arrest, telling police that ethnic minorities “should all die”.

Finlay Leisk, 21, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted a series of charges of breaking into properties with intent to steal.

As Leisk was taken into custody, he shouted a series of vile racist terms, including the n-word.

Serial offender Leisk went on to describe black people as a “drain on society”.

Man who stole one car and carelessly crashed another spared jail

A man who stole a car and carelessly crashed another has been spared jail at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Anthony Jackson was caught on the Mercedes he targeted saying: “I have never stolen a car before.”

Nine days later, Jackson drove another vehicle with no licence or insurance and crashed it into a house in Balloch.

Jackson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted stealing a car, careless driving and driving with no licence or insurance.

Two in court accused of smuggling large quantity of drugs through Aberdeen’s airport

Two men have appeared in court over an alleged attempt to smuggle a large quantity of cannabis through Aberdeen’s airport.

We reported on New Year’s Eve how officials at Aberdeen International Airport had intercepted drugs worth in the region of £1 million after a flight arrived there five days before Christmas.

Police at the time said three men had been arrested and had been asked to attend Aberdeen Sheriff Court on an undertaking this week.

Two men appeared at the court and the hearing took place in private.

