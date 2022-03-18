Plans for council complex on site of old Ellon Academy to be approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Plans for council complex on site of old Ellon Academy to be approved

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
March 18, 2022, 2:17 pm
New offices could soon be built on the site of the old Ellon Academy. Supplied by Chris Donnan, design team.
Plans for new council offices on the site of the bulldozed Ellon Academy could be given the go-ahead next week.

If approved, Aberdeenshire Council would also create a new library and family resource centre as part of the complex on Schoolhill.

It could also be good news for couples looking to tie the knot in Ellon, with a ceremony room and registrar’s office pencilled in for the large building.

The local authority has said the proposal would help to create a “civic hub” in the town, next to the police and fire stations.

This design image offers a glimpse into the proposed new office complex 

What would be in new council offices at old Ellon Academy?

The school was demolished in 2016 following decades in the heart of the town, with a replacement opening on the outskirts of Ellon.

The proposed two-storey building would have enough office space to accommodate 163 workers – with council staff from across the town merging under one roof.

By moving staff to the one site, Aberdeenshire Council’s existing offices in the town would be vacated and made available for other uses.

The site as it is today. Picture by Kirstie Topp. 

Library could form part of the old Ellon Academy site’s next chapter

The new family resource centre would allow the children’s services department to work with larger groups of children, parents and carers.

Meanwhile the proposed new library will feature “flexible spaces” ensuring it can be used for a wider range of events.

This cross-section of the huge complex shows how the library would look. 

The site will have 41 standard car parking spaces, three disabled bays and five spaces for electric vehicles.

And there will also be spaces for motorcycles and bikes.

Officers urge councillors to back plans

The application received two objections from local residents who have raised concerns about overlooking on nearby properties, the design of the building and layout of the site.

However, council planners have recommended that the scheme be approved.

The old Ellon Academy site in 2017. 

It comes after councillors endorsed plans for 40 homes elsewhere on the former academy site in December 2020.

Members of the Formartine Area Committee will consider the application on Tuesday.

