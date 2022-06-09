POLL: Should councillors approve new Ellon take-away despite concerns the town is becoming a ‘fast food highway’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

POLL: Should councillors approve new Ellon take-away despite concerns the town is becoming a ‘fast food highway’?

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
June 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
We want readers to have their say on the new Ellon take-away. Supplied by Mhorvan Park, design team
We want readers to have their say on the new Ellon take-away. Supplied by Mhorvan Park, design team

There could be such a thing as too much choice when it comes to take-away treats, according to Ellon residents fighting to prevent a new one being opened.

Earlier this year, we reported on plans to change part of the Greens shop in The Square into a new diner.

Faced with complaints that Ellon was becoming a “super fast food take-away highway” councillors deferred any decision on Gorkem Gorur’s proposal.

On Tuesday, June 14, Aberdeenshire Council’s Formarine area committee will meet to decide the plans.

And local authority officers are urging them to give the scheme the go-ahead.

But we want to hear from you first! 

Councillors will discuss the application for a second time next week
Councillors will discuss the new Ellon take-away application for a second time next week

The story so far

The unit was formed during the refurbishment of the former Costcutter store back in 2019.

And the application was previously considered by Aberdeenshire Council’s Formartine area committee back in April.

Councillors agreed to defer the plan to get more details about the type of takeaway involved.

The unit sits next to the Greens of Ellon shop at The Square

Locals spoke out against the new Ellon take-away

Eight residents have written to the council to object to the new takeaway.

Concerns have been raised about road safety, litter and odour, while others said the town did not need more food outlets.

One objector even said the new eatery would see Ellon become a “super fast food takeaway highway”.

Meanwhile just one letter in support was sent in.

Does Ellon need another takeaway? Tell us what you think in our comments section below

What do council officials think?

Council planners have recommended the application be given the green light.

They said the new business would “add to the town’s character”, increase footfall in the town centre and provide new jobs.

You can view the application here.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]