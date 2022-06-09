POLL: Should councillors approve new Ellon take-away despite concerns the town is becoming a ‘fast food highway’?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There could be such a thing as too much choice when it comes to take-away treats, according to Ellon residents fighting to prevent a new one being opened.

Earlier this year, we reported on plans to change part of the Greens shop in The Square into a new diner.

Faced with complaints that Ellon was becoming a “super fast food take-away highway” councillors deferred any decision on Gorkem Gorur’s proposal.

On Tuesday, June 14, Aberdeenshire Council’s Formarine area committee will meet to decide the plans.

And local authority officers are urging them to give the scheme the go-ahead.

But we want to hear from you first!

The story so far

The unit was formed during the refurbishment of the former Costcutter store back in 2019.

And the application was previously considered by Aberdeenshire Council’s Formartine area committee back in April.

Councillors agreed to defer the plan to get more details about the type of takeaway involved.

Locals spoke out against the new Ellon take-away

Eight residents have written to the council to object to the new takeaway.

Concerns have been raised about road safety, litter and odour, while others said the town did not need more food outlets.

One objector even said the new eatery would see Ellon become a “super fast food takeaway highway”.

Meanwhile just one letter in support was sent in.

Does Ellon need another takeaway? Tell us what you think in our comments section below

What do council officials think?

Council planners have recommended the application be given the green light.

They said the new business would “add to the town’s character”, increase footfall in the town centre and provide new jobs.

You can view the application here.