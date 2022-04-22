Plans for new Ellon take-away to be approved despite complaints town is becoming a ‘fast food highway’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Plans for new Ellon take-away to be approved despite complaints town is becoming a ‘fast food highway’

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
April 22, 2022, 4:27 pm Updated: April 22, 2022, 4:29 pm
The new Ellon take-away would occupy this prominent unused building in the town centre. Picture by Kirstie Topp
The new Ellon take-away would occupy this prominent unused building in the town centre. Picture by Kirstie Topp

Plans for a new take-away in Ellon are expected to be approved despite concerns the town is becoming a “super fast food take-away highway”.

Gorkem Gorur has applied to Aberdeenshire Council in a bid to change part of the Greens of Ellon shop into a hot food outlet.

The unit was created during the refurbishment of the former Costcutter store in 2019.

But the proposal has not proven popular with some locals…

Eight residents wrote to the local authority to voice their objections.

What are the complaints about the new Ellon take-away?

Those against the plan raised concerns about litter, odour and road safety.

They also believe that Ellon has enough fast food outlets and does not need any more.

Residents want more for Ellon town centre. Picture by Kenny Elrick

In her letter to the council, Fiona Mills said the town needed “the type of retail that will keep shoppers in Ellon”.

She added: “[We need] Small businesses and market traders with a variety of goods rather than yet another takeaway.

“Make Ellon somewhere to be proud of visiting and being a part of, not the super fast food take-away highway.”

Road concerns raised

Another objector, Graham Booth, said: “It’s a dangerous area already, and a new take-away will just make it worse – causing more problems to the public.”

David Brown raised worries about the takeaway’s location leading to potential accidents.

He said: “Where the premises is located is a hazard pinch point with road traffic coming from several directions.

“This could increase the risk of accidents, given there would be increased numbers of people visiting the premises and having to cross roads to access their vehicles in the nearby car parks.”

However one resident, Joseph Gray, backed the proposal and said it would be “great to have the unit filled and increase the choice available in the town”.

Why are Ellon take-away plans recommended for approval?

Council planners have recommended that the proposal be approved.

They believe the change of use would “add to the area’s character” by having the new business in the town centre.

They also argued that the new outlet would add to Ellon’s footfall and increase local employment.

The application will be considered by the Formartine area committee on Tuesday, April 26.

It comes weeks after Aberdeenshire Council confirmed plans for new offices in the heart of Ellon.

The planning committee predicted a major boost for traders as they sealed the plans to base more than 100 workers there.

