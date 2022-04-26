Councillors defer decision on new Ellon takeaway amid mystery over what sort of meals it would serve

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for a new takeaway in Ellon have been put on hold as councillors wait to find out exactly what sort of fast food it will be serving up.

Gorkem Gorur had applied to Aberdeenshire Council in a bid to change part of the Greens of Ellon shop into a “hot food” outlet.

The unit, located in The Square, was created during the refurbishment of the former Costcutter store in 2019.

Members of the Formartine area committee considered the application today – following complaints from locals who said the town was already overpopulated with takeaways.

Pizzas, burgers, fish and chips or Chinese cuisine? Takeaway plans are a McMystery

But they delayed their decision amid mystery over what sort of business it will become, with members none the wiser on whether it will be dispensing pitta breads, pizza or prawn bhuna.

Louise McAllister asked about the operating hours to “ascertain the kind of takeaway, if it was a sandwich bar open through the day or if it was something going to be open until 10 o’clock or beyond at night”…

Isobel Davidson then jumped in and said “we don’t know that at the moment unfortunately”.

Members also said they wanted more information on the outlet’s opening hours, litter and accessibility.

Junction issues also raised as Ellon takeaway faces delay

Councillor Gillian Owen had suggested members carry out a site visit to check out concerns about the nearby juntion.

However, due to the upcoming local election the committee were advised they could only defer the application, and a site visit could be raised again at a future meeting.

She said: “The junction outside Greens is not a simple one.

“I think people would benefit from actually seeing on site the landscape that there is in and around that particular area.”

Claim proposal would boost Ellon town centre footfall

Agent Michael Ritchie addressed the committee and said the proposal would “increase footfall in the centre, be an employment opportunity and also increase the food choice available in the area”.

He added: “In our opinion it is a welcome development.”

Following discussions a vote was held with eight councillors to three backing a deferral for more information.

The application will go before the Formartine area committee again at a future date.

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting eight residents wrote to the local authority to object to the plan.

Complaints about new Ellon takeaway

Objectors raised concerns about litter, odour and road safety while some said Ellon has enough fast food outlets as it is.

Fiona Mills said the town needed “the type of retail that will keep shoppers in Ellon. Small businesses and market traders with a variety of goods rather than yet another takeaway.

“Make Ellon somewhere to be proud of visiting and being a part of, not the super fast food takeaway highway, litter strewn, bird messed, lack of no fee parking that is has become.”

