Council approves plan for new allotments in Oldmeldrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Council approves plan for new allotments in Oldmeldrum

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
August 5, 2022, 5:21 pm
Aberdeenshire Council has approved plans for new allotments in Oldmeldrum
Aberdeenshire Council has approved plans for new allotments in Oldmeldrum

Nearly 30 allotment spaces will be soon be available in Oldmeldrum after a community project was given the go-ahead.

The team behind Oldmeldrum Green Growing Space applied to Aberdeenshire Council for the project back in December.

Now planning officials have approved the community development, which sits next to the homes at Meadows Vale and Meadowside.

Access to the site will be formed from Millburn Road.

OGGS Planning Permission – Approved!This is a significant milestone for the project, and allows planning for the…

Posted by Oldmeldrum Green Growing Space on Friday, 29 July 2022

What will the allotment site have?

The new facility will be made up of 26 allotment plots with each featuring its own shed.

A polytunnel, shed and compostable toilet will also be on the site for use by the local community.

The large tree currently on the site will stay in the centre of the site.

A grassed area will be formed around it to form a communal meeting space and the tree will even be decorated at Christmas time.

Parking will also be made available for seven vehicles, including two disabled spaces.

The allotment site at Oldmeldrum including the tree that will be kept and decorated at Christmas time

Site is “welcoming to all”

A planning statement said the site had been designed to be “as low impact as possible”.

It said: “The layout utilises the natural contours of the site, taking advantage of the bowl-shaped feature on site to provide both shelter and screening.

“The site wishes to exhibit its green credentials through the use of a composting toilet, water catchment and storage facilities.

“Areas to the south-east of the site, close to the burn, will be untouched and encouraged as a ‘wild area’.”

It added that the development would be “distinctive, a safe and pleasant environment for the community, and welcoming to all”.

The statement also said that the allotment site has been designed to be “inclusive and available to all” including those with mobility issues.

Would you be interested in having an allotment plot? Share your views on the plan in our comments section below

This image from planning documents reveals what the site will look like. Credit: Aberdeenshire Council

Neighbours backed allotment plan

The application received nine letters of support from local residents.

Colin Wallace, said it was a “great idea” and added: “The area of land is underused and neglected so would be great seeing something positive taking its place.

“I think the community would really benefit from having this resource and I would be very interested in using one of the plots.”

Nicola Welsh believed the site was “perfect” for the project and said “it will be lovely to see the community get together growing fruit and vegetables”.

But some residents did raise concerns about parking and speeding vehicles visiting the allotments.

However council planners decided to approve the plans.

They said the allotments would “create a functional open space that allows for growing of food, but also for gardens to be formed that would enhance local biodiversity.”

You can view the planning documents here.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]