New Ellon take-away plans APPROVED despite controversy

Councillors have approved plans for a new take-away in Ellon – despite fears it would have a detrimental impact on nearby residents.

Gorkem Gorur had applied to Aberdeenshire Council to convert part of the Greens of Ellon shop at The Square into a fast food outlet.

The unit was created during the refurbishment of the former Costcutter store after it was taken on by Eros Retail in 2019.

The proposed take-away is expected to sell kebabs, pizzas and chips.

Members of the Formartine area committee considered the plans for a third time earlier today.

Concerns raised over parking, noise and smells

Councillors had previously deferred the application back in April for more information and then agreed to carry out a site visit in June.

At today’s meeting committee members were told the proposed take-away would be open seven days a week.

Council planners had also recommended the application be approved.

But councillor Gillian Owen moved a motion to refuse it.

She said it would have an “unacceptable impact” on residents living near the site and towards the end of Schoolhill Road.

Mrs Owen said: “They will suffer a loss of amenity by nature of a take-away.

“Cars will indiscriminately park outside wherever they can because they’ll consider the need to collect their food.

“And they’ll wait there as long as they possibly can just like they do outside the take-away in Station Road.

“There will be added noise and smells which will come from the food that’s being cooked, even with the flue.”

Ellon take-away could ’cause traffic jam’

She also raised concerns that the Schoolhill Road junction next to the unit could “create a traffic jam”.

Mrs Owen added: “Even though the road signs say stop, few cars do causing all sorts of issues for pedestrians.

“Many residents have expressed their concerns on Schoolhill Road and Station Road.

“They can see on a daily basis the issues that face them, speeding traffic and discourteous parking are just a few of those.”

However, councillor Paul Johnston moved an amendment to approve it.

Councillor Louise McAllister backed the amendment.

Following a vote the amendment to approve the take-away received eight votes to four for the motion to refuse.