‘Wheelie good news’ as permission granted for Ellon Wheel Park

Plans to build a new wheel park in Ellon have been approved with councillors hailing the facility as a “superb opportunity” for the town.

Ellon Wheel Park Group’s application was considered by councillors earlier today.

The new sports facility is expected to have two cycling tracks, a mountain bike pump track and a concrete skate park.

It would be suitable for BMX cycling, mountain biking, roller and in-line skating, skateboarding and wheelchair sports.

Following a robust debate at the Formartine area committee we are pleased to say that the planning application for the… Posted by Ellon Wheels Pump Track/Cycle Track/Skatepark on Tuesday, 23 August 2022

‘This is our opportunity to get it built’

Group chairman Colin Allanach attended the meeting to address the committee and answer any questions they had.

He said the facility would be something “the community can be proud of” and could be used by people of all ages and abilities.

Mr Allanach added: “We think this facility will be a great addition to Ellon and it’s something that has been talked about for years, if not decades.

“This is our opportunity to actually get it built.”

Concerns raised about Ellon wheel park

Councillor Gillian Owen moved a motion to refuse the wheel park.

She told the committee that she fully supported plans for the facility but did not want it in the popular park.

She said: “I’ve listened carefully to residents that have come along to my surgeries to speak to me about this and the majority, like me, love the venture and would absolutely support it, but they don’t want it in Gordon Park.”

Mrs Owen also raised worries about potential health and safety concerns.

She said: “Youngsters playing pranks on each other with a river in close proximity could lead to issues.

“Anti-social behaviour will be a concern, misusing the circuit, drinking, breaking bottles and vandalism – all of which happen now but that could increase.”

She added she wanted the wheel park to be refused as it would have a “significant and demonstrable adverse impact on the amenity and character of the area”.

‘This opportunity will not come again’

But Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson said the proposal was a “really exciting project” for the town.

An amendment to approve the new facility was moved by councillor Louise McAllister.

She said: “It’s going to be so important going forward that fears are allayed and doubts are overcome and that this can be a really positive move for Ellon.

“It will bring great excitement for families but it also stands to really give Ellon that boost that we could do with for all our businesses.

“This is just such a fabulous opportunity for our town that I would really despair if we don’t move ahead with this because this opportunity will not come again.”

Following a vote the amendment to approve the wheel park received eight votes to four for the motion to refuse.

The approval comes after the Ellon Wheel Park Group’s asset transfer for the lower Gordon Park was granted in June.