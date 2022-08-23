‘Wheelie good news’ as permission granted for Ellon Wheel Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Wheelie good news’ as permission granted for Ellon Wheel Park

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
August 23, 2022, 6:30 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 6:52 pm
An all-in-one park for skateboarders, mountain bikers, cyclists and BMX fans in Ellon is to become reality. Supplied by DCT Graphics team
An all-in-one park for skateboarders, mountain bikers, cyclists and BMX fans in Ellon is to become reality. Supplied by DCT Graphics team

Plans to build a new wheel park in Ellon have been approved with councillors hailing the facility as a “superb opportunity” for the town.

Ellon Wheel Park Group’s application was considered by councillors earlier today.

The new sports facility is expected to have two cycling tracks, a mountain bike pump track and a concrete skate park.

It would be suitable for BMX cycling, mountain biking, roller and in-line skating, skateboarding and wheelchair sports.

Following a robust debate at the Formartine area committee we are pleased to say that the planning application for the…

Posted by Ellon Wheels Pump Track/Cycle Track/Skatepark on Tuesday, 23 August 2022

This model shows what the proposed Ellon wheel park could look like. Supplied by Colin Allanach

‘This is our opportunity to get it built’

Group chairman Colin Allanach attended the meeting to address the committee and answer any questions they had.

He said the facility would be something “the community can be proud of” and could be used by people of all ages and abilities.

Mr Allanach added: “We think this facility will be a great addition to Ellon and it’s something that has been talked about for years, if not decades.

“This is our opportunity to actually get it built.”

The layout of the proposed Ellon wheel park.

Concerns raised about Ellon wheel park

Councillor Gillian Owen moved a motion to refuse the wheel park.

She told the committee that she fully supported plans for the facility but did not want it in the popular park.

She said: “I’ve listened carefully to residents that have come along to my surgeries to speak to me about this and the majority, like me, love the venture and would absolutely support it, but they don’t want it in Gordon Park.”

Mrs Owen also raised worries about potential health and safety concerns.

She said: “Youngsters playing pranks on each other with a river in close proximity could lead to issues.

“Anti-social behaviour will be a concern, misusing the circuit, drinking, breaking bottles and vandalism – all of which happen now but that could increase.”

She added she wanted the wheel park to be refused as it would have a “significant and demonstrable adverse impact on the amenity and character of the area”.

Do you agree with the decision? Share your views in our comments section at the foot of this article

The new wheel park would be built in the lower Gordon Park.

‘This opportunity will not come again’

But Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson said the proposal was a “really exciting project” for the town.

An amendment to approve the new facility was moved by councillor Louise McAllister.

She said: “It’s going to be so important going forward that fears are allayed and doubts are overcome and that this can be a really positive move for Ellon.

“It will bring great excitement for families but it also stands to really give Ellon that boost that we could do with for all our businesses.

“This is just such a fabulous opportunity for our town that I would really despair if we don’t move ahead with this because this opportunity will not come again.”

Following a vote the amendment to approve the wheel park received eight votes to four for the motion to refuse.

The approval comes after the Ellon Wheel Park Group’s asset transfer for the lower Gordon Park was granted in June.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Christopher Dominique. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.
Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip…
0
The film West of Glenshee features local cycling talent. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Philip Maybury was jailed. Picture shows; Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief targeted partially-sighted widow and stole her late husband's savings
Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.
Wood's new boss 'really encouraged' by what he's seen in first few months in…
1
A screengrab of a video showing the man on Blackhall Road in Inverurie, near where he collapsed.
Girl, 17, in court after man collapsed injured in Inverurie street
The new takeaway unit sits next to Greens of Ellon
New Ellon take-away plans APPROVED despite controversy
0
harlequin productions school of rock
Aberdeen's Harlequin Productions to stage School Of Rock and bring back 24-hour Musical
0
Aberdeen's Espionage nightclub is to reopen as a competitive socialisation venue. Picture by DCT Media.
Former Espionage nightclub in Aberdeen to reopen... but not as we know it
0
JKR Contractors Ltd. submitted plans to build a quarry at the site on Beauty Hill at Rainnieshill, Newmachar, in 2019. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. Drone / Phantom 3 Advanced / Aerial image
Plans to build 24-acre quarry at Beauty Hill thrown out
0
Parkour groups can now apply for Government grants and National Lottery funding
Parkour classes on Bon Accord rooftop garden in Aberdeen this weekend
0

More from Press and Journal

Kane Hester scored against Stirling Albion - continuing a fine record against the Binos.
Quickfire double helps Elgin beat Stenhousemuir in SPFL Trust Trophy
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.
University friends killed in Castle Stalker crash were heading to 'place with snowfall'
0
Christopher Dominique. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.
Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip…
0
The film West of Glenshee features local cycling talent. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film
0
There is now an e-version of the popular Elgin Gift Card.
Elgin Gift Card gets a digital upgrade to encourage shoppers to stay local
0
The A82 was closed for seven hours on the day of the crash. Picture: Jasperimage
Police revisit scene of fatal A82 Invermoriston crash
0