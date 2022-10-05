Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien invasion

By Alastair Gossip
October 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 5, 2022, 6:20 am
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers of The P&J and Evening Express have predicted an alien invasion after seeing new designs for Union Street.

And there is only one puppet they think can save Aberdeen city centre: Captain Scarlet.

It may seem a little ridiculous to suggest the virtually immortal Spectrum agent will be needed to stave off an attack on the Granite City.

But artistic impressions of the central section of Union Street have certainly raised the possibility with our fair and reasonable readers.

Union Street designs: Response is out of this world

A set of six ringed lights are shown in the drawings above the bus-only section of the city’s main thoroughfare, outside of the planned £50 million market.

Similar to the main round light feature in the expected-to-be-finished-soon Union Terrace Gardens, the Evening Express described the proposals for “a city of halos”.

Halo lights, similar to those in Union Terrace Gardens, are shown on the new images outside the planned £50m new market development in the central stretch of Union Street. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Readers responded, highlighting the similarity with the eerie green rings of light which symbolised the evil extra-terrestrials in the 1960s science-fiction TV show.

Tracy Leach commented: “It’s the Mysterons!! #alieninvasion”

“Where’s Captain Scarlet?”

Others agreed there was an sci-fi look to them, with Nicole Forman adding: “The aliens are coming”.

Don’t remember? Brush up on your Supermarionation knowledge below.

Halo light designs prompt more usual Union Street criticisms too

Don’t worry, there were some more normal comments too.

Images of the plans for the city centre, complete with UTG-like lighting, brought criticism around Union Street’s demise.

"Aberdeen

Once the main shopping street in the city, malls and retail centres have drawn trade away.

Alan Gordon did not seem inspired by the lights, commenting: “Ahh, imagine all those beautiful halos over the collection of pound shops, bookies and not forgetting the jewels in Union Street’s crown – the vape shops!”

Ian Thomson echoed his thoughts, adding: “Are they halos or giant smoke rings from the vape shops?”

Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson, September 2020.
Others called for buildings along the Granite Mile to be cleaned and brought up to scratch before such transformational change is brought forward.

Work to do that was recently priced at £11m by the council.

“There’s point trying to turn a pig’s ear into a silk purse,” Debbie Thomson warned.

There were calls for pavements to be cleaned and action on anti-social behaviour too.

But David Allison replied, claiming the complaints about betting, pound and vape shops was “getting a bit tiresome”.

“What about the cafes, restaurants, shoe shops, game stores, the cycle shop, beauty stores, jewellers and pharmacies?” he asked.

Artistic impressions of the bottom end of Union Street. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
His positivity was met with more from Jill Cocker, who wrote: “Anything to revamp our city centre gets a big thumbs up from me 👌🏼❤️.

“If we can get the main street looking good and buzzing that would be ace.”

Meanwhile, the Union Street designs provoked a more light-hearted response from Eilidh Thomson, who joked: “Wouldn’t want to be paying that electricity bill 🤣”.

A world tour sparked by Union Street images

The floating lights also left some claiming Aberdeen planners had copied their homework from other towns and cities.

The main street in central Benidorm, Avenida Mediterraneo, already has halo lights. Supplied by cktravels/Shutterstock
A number, including Terence Shirron, pointed to lookalike fixtures on the Mediterranean coast.

“Benidorm has them already! No original ideas,” he lamented.

Ringed lights were installed up the Avenida Mediterraneo last year.

They look pretty spectacular from above, as you can see below.

Other comparisons of the long Union Street, surrounded by whited-out buildings for design emphasis, were less polite still.

Richie Eddie branded it all “pie in the sky,” adding it looked “like Hitler’s vision of Berlin”.

The Nazi leader had planned to rebrand the city Germania, as the capital of his Greater Germanic Reich.

The western end of Union Street, showing vastly reduced traffic. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
The western end of Union Street, showing vastly reduced traffic. A new consultation has been launched on plans for Aberdeen city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Since he was defeated, all we’ve seen of scheme is white card models.

Perhaps, the design imagery of buses on Union Street shared by the council this week brought those to mind for Mr Eddie.

Union Street designs spark roads concerns

Meanwhile Juliet A’wse hailed the “bold idea”, slamming “backwards thinking residents”.

“They do the same in London so why not here? For everyone who is complaining, what would you do differently?”

Her optimism was quickly met with anger from David Bashford, who claimed she “clearly doesn’t drive”.

With bus and local access prioritised under the plans in an attempt to cut out cars almost entirely in some parts of the city centre, he worried: “Every road leads to Union Street.”

‘Why not spend the money improving the rest of Aberdeen?’

Some took issue with the very concept of the £150m revamp of the city centre and beach.

At a time when Aberdeen and its citizens are feeling the pinch, questions were asked about how else the money could be used.

A play area with a whale-themed sculpture is proposed for the Castlegate area. Image: Aberdeen City Centre

Stacey Carpenter asked: “Why not spend the money improving the rest of the city?

“Why tart up a city centre that’s a ghost town because businesses can’t afford the shop rental. I’m sure there’s some parts of Aberdeen that could do with sprucing up.”

Others called for basic council services, like grass cutting in public spaces, to be prioritised before “squandering” cash on the ambitious Union Street designs.

Several also called for incentives, like local relief on rent and business rates, to “start making Aberdeen a town you want to open up a new store”.

Harking back to the glory days of the high street, Robert Appleton said: “I remember how amazing George Street was.

“A street in Aberdeen where you could find anything, no matter what you were looking for.”

An online public consultation has been launched on the plans.

In-person drop-in sessions will be held this week in the Bon Accord Centre, where plans are also on display.

Staff will be there between 2pm and 6pm on Thursday and Friday and from 12pm to 6pm on Saturday.

Editor's Picks