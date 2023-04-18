Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire House to be built on ancient battlefield outside Inverurie ‘will upset our ancestors’ graves’ Apex Homes wants to build the home on ground where the Battle of Harlaw took place, despite claims it would 'upset ancestors' graves'. By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter April 18 2023, 5.02pm Share House to be built on ancient battlefield outside Inverurie ‘will upset our ancestors’ graves’ Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5626804/house-to-be-built-on-ancient-battlefield-outside-inverurie-will-upset-our-ancestors-graves/ Copy Link 0 comment The new home would be located on the historic Battle of Harlaw battlefield. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation