Aberdeen beach: Seawall protecting ballroom at risk with ‘immediate erosion concern’

Erosion could soon threaten the seawall protecting Aberdeen’s famous Beach Ballroom, experts have warned.

Specialists brought in to map out the problem areas at the seafront believe the stretch between Footdee and the rock groynes at Queen’s Links are of the “most immediate concern”.

Some parts of the “ageing” seawall are in “worsening” need of repair and will need replaced.

The city has been fighting the lowering of the beach for decades, with the piles of boulders the last intervention laid in 2006.

But planners have said consultants HaskoningDHV believe the same area is continuing to suffer from erosion.

“Low beach levels threaten the stability of the seawall structure,” commissioning director Gale Beattie said.

“Erosion of the seawall itself is also a cause for concern in this area.”

Work to halt the erosion’s march north up the beach should be included in the multi-million-pound city centre and beach masterplan for the sake of economy and efficiency, she added.

Rock groynes doing their job – but risk likely to become ‘urgent’ at Beach Ballroom

The rock groynes have been a success in maintaining beach levels so far – but it is feared rising sea levels will “exacerbate” the issue in the long term.

Already, some access points down to the beach from the lower promenade have been blocked off.

In 2019, 140,000 tonnes of sand was blown away and forced the local authority to close off the stairs in the name of safety.

There were 6ft drops at the foot of the concrete ramps leading down from the steps.

And if left unchecked, Mrs Beattie said erosion could lead to the trouble becoming “urgent” in front of the Beach Ballroom and soon-to-be-demolished leisure centre.

But it could well stretch even further north up the beach without “significant investment” in coastal management.

New plans to protect the seawall will be drawn up as part of a strategy for the full Aberdeen coastline, from Cove to Blackdog Burn.

What can be done about erosion at Aberdeen beach?

There are several options under consideration for how best to stave off the erosion in the future:

Reinforcing the existing seawall with a revetment, or barricade of rock.

Building new rock structures at the shoreline, alongside a beach recharge which is a dump of sand to replace what’s been lost. This would likely need to be repeated years later.

Another option at the leisure centre and further north would be the use of a sand engine. A more nature-friendly way of restocking sand, it involves adding a large pile and letting the wind, waves and tides spread it out over many years.

Work to “reimagine” the Beach Esplanade as part of a £150 million city regeneration masterplan continues.

And it could provide an opportunity to shore up the seawall, with planners keen to improve access for all to the sands.

Ramps and new walkways leading down from the prom would be built over the lower seawall as part of the plans.