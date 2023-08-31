Leggart Brae: Fresh plans for up to 150 homes on green Aberdeen site

Plans for up to 150 new homes on the south-western edge of Aberdeen have been revived – nearly two years since the developer’s last rejection.

Comer Property Group has relaunched efforts to build houses at Leggart Brae.

The UK firm has submitted a new proposal of application notice, kickstarting consultation on the plans.

It’s an extra step required for larger developments of 50 homes or more.

Comer takes another shot at contested – and redesignated – Leggart Brae site

Councillors refused to allow Comer’s previous plans for 100 homes in December 2021.

Then, the land was designated greenbelt and the housing scheme prompted 121 objections – including from neighbouring Aberdeenshire Council.

But Aberdeen has since adopted a new local development plan (LDP) and has earmarked the site – Royal Devenick Park – for up to 150 homes.

That is despite members of the planning committee agreeing the site was one of Aberdeen’s “green lungs” as they threw the last plans out.

Reigniting talk on the future of the leafy Aberdeen site, Comer is hosting an in-person drop-in event on October 12.

Information on the plans will be available at South St Nicholas Church in Kincorth from 3pm-8pm.

Project managers will also be taking feedback from the community on the scheme, ahead of submitting an official planning application.

Why were the Leggart Brae plans refused before?

In December 2020, councillors had already agreed to repurpose the land near Den of Leggart for housing.

But the new LDP was still in limbo while the government considered the huge document.

It meant the developer would have had to make a compelling argument to build on what was still protected green belt land.

When the plans were last considered, city roads chiefs raised concerns that the development would have had a “detrimental impact” on traffic on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road.

Residents in Banchory Devenick, in Aberdeenshire on the other side of the Leggart Burn, rose up to oppose the plans for fear of losing the green space on their doorstep.

There were also concerns over designs to widen the ancient Causey Mounth road to service the new houses.

Councillors branded plans to have children cross the busy A92 dual carriageway on their way to school and lacking emergency service access as “inadequate” too.

Comer: Feedback on failed plans taken onboard

Comer Group UK chairman Brian Comer told The P&J the concerns raised three years ago, when the last plans emerged, had not been forgotten.

“We welcomed the adoption of the LDP earlier this year, and the opportunity it presents for our first investment in Scotland,” he said.

“Given Leggart Brae’s location it provides a unique opportunity to deliver a sympathetic extension of the city, one that would see a mix of new homes carefully developed on the gateway to the Granite City.

“We will also ensure that due consideration be given not only to the characteristics of the site and its setting, but importantly the comments raised by all stakeholders following the consultation we held for the site three years ago.

“All of these, along with detailed environmental and technical assessments will help inform the updated vision for Leggart Brae.”

Mr Comer also promised to work to hear the comments of all with an interest in Comer’s Leggart Brae plans.

Those unable to attend event at South St Nicholas Church will be able to give feedback online.

Exhibition boards that will be on display at the in-person gathering will be available to view on the Leggart Brae website from October 12.

The developer promised a further event, before the end of 2023, to provide more information about the plans and how feedback has influenced them.