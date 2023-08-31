Leggart Brae: Fresh plans for up to 150 homes on green Aberdeen site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leggart Brae: Fresh plans for up to 150 homes on green Aberdeen site

The ball is rolling on plans for up to 150 homes on the south-western edge of Aberdeen. Similar proposals were refused in late 2021... but now the land is no longer protected greenbelt.

By Alastair Gossip
Up to 150 homes could be built at the proposed Leggart Brae site, if Comer successfully steers plans through Aberdeen City Council. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Up to 150 homes could be built at the proposed Leggart Brae site, if Comer successfully steers plans through Aberdeen City Council. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Plans for up to 150 new homes on the south-western edge of Aberdeen have been revived – nearly two years since the developer’s last rejection.

Comer Property Group has relaunched efforts to build houses at Leggart Brae.

The UK firm has submitted a new proposal of application notice, kickstarting consultation on the plans.

It’s an extra step required for larger developments of 50 homes or more.

Comer takes another shot at contested – and redesignated – Leggart Brae site

Councillors refused to allow Comer’s previous plans for 100 homes in December 2021.

Then, the land was designated greenbelt and the housing scheme prompted 121 objections – including from neighbouring Aberdeenshire Council.

Councillors, socially distanced in 2021, visited the then-greenbelt Leggart Brae site before throwing out Comer's previous planning application. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Councillors, socially distanced in 2021, visited the then-greenbelt Leggart Brae site before throwing out Comer’s previous planning application. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But Aberdeen has since adopted a new local development plan (LDP) and has earmarked the site – Royal Devenick Park – for up to 150 homes.

That is despite members of the planning committee agreeing the site was one of Aberdeen’s “green lungs” as they threw the last plans out.

Reigniting talk on the future of the leafy Aberdeen site, Comer is hosting an in-person drop-in event on October 12.

Information on the plans will be available at South St Nicholas Church in Kincorth from 3pm-8pm.

Project managers will also be taking feedback from the community on the scheme, ahead of submitting an official planning application.

Why were the Leggart Brae plans refused before?

In December 2020, councillors had already agreed to repurpose the land near Den of Leggart for housing.

But the new LDP was still in limbo while the government considered the huge document.

It meant the developer would have had to make a compelling argument to build on what was still protected green belt land.

Comer Property Group is looking to build up to 150 homes at the Leggart Brae - or Royal Devenick Park - site on the edge of Aberdeen. Image: Comer Property Group/Cavendish Consulting
Comer Property Group is looking to build up to 150 homes at the Leggart Brae – or Royal Devenick Park – site on the edge of Aberdeen. The A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road can be seen on the far right of earmarked area. Image: Comer Property Group/Cavendish Consulting

When the plans were last considered, city roads chiefs raised concerns that the development would have had a “detrimental impact” on traffic on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road.

Residents in Banchory Devenick, in Aberdeenshire on the other side of the Leggart Burn, rose up to oppose the plans for fear of losing the green space on their doorstep.

There were also concerns over designs to widen the ancient Causey Mounth road to service the new houses.

Councillors branded plans to have children cross the busy A92 dual carriageway on their way to school and lacking emergency service access as “inadequate” too.

Comer: Feedback on failed plans taken onboard

Comer Group UK chairman Brian Comer told The P&J the concerns raised three years ago, when the last plans emerged, had not been forgotten.

Councillors took in all the proposed Leggart Brae site - including a cross country route through the woods - during a 2021 visit before deciding on Comer's failed plans. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Councillors took in all the proposed Leggart Brae site – including a cross country route through the woods – during a 2021 visit before deciding on Comer’s failed plans. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We welcomed the adoption of the LDP earlier this year, and the opportunity it presents for our first investment in Scotland,” he said.

“Given Leggart Brae’s location it provides a unique opportunity to deliver a sympathetic extension of the city, one that would see a mix of new homes carefully developed on the gateway to the Granite City.

“We will also ensure that due consideration be given not only to the characteristics of the site and its setting, but importantly the comments raised by all stakeholders following the consultation we held for the site three years ago.

“All of these, along with detailed environmental and technical assessments will help inform the updated vision for Leggart Brae.”

Mr Comer also promised to work to hear the comments of all with an interest in Comer’s Leggart Brae plans.

Those unable to attend event at South St Nicholas Church will be able to give feedback online.

Exhibition boards that will be on display at the in-person gathering will be available to view on the Leggart Brae website from October 12.

The developer promised a further event, before the end of 2023, to provide more information about the plans and how feedback has influenced them.

