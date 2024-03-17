Aberdeen neighbours win battle against George Street takeaway that ‘invaded garden with BBQ cooking’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen neighbours win battle against George Street takeaway that ‘invaded garden with BBQ cooking’

The Aberdeen restaurant was refused retrospective planning permission after a row over its "smelly" food with neighbours.

By Denny Andonova
Caribbean takeaway George Street.
The owner of Caribbean takeaway on George Street has been refused retrospective planning permission - after a row over smell with neighbours. Image: Clarke Cooper and Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

A controversial Caribbean takeaway in Aberdeen will be forced to close after neighbours complained about “overpowering” cooking smells.

Simon Arthurs, of Nemzblendz Limited, opened at 693 George Street without planning permission.

He has been serving exotic dishes from the shop for about six months and this week faced a council hearing on his application to keep the takeaway alive.

Simon Arthurs took over the George Street unit last January. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

An apologetic Mr Arthurs said he wasn’t aware such paperwork was required to convert the former Shannon’s Locks and Beauty salon into a food vendor.

Its menu offers staples like jerk chicken, rice and peas, goat curry and plantain – with some online customers praising dishes as “tender and delicious”.

However, residents at nearby properties did not share the same joy – saying the venue is “disturbing a quiet neighbourhood”.

Closed sign on the Caribbean takeaway on George Street.
Neighbours claim the food vendor operates at very irregular hours and is often closed. That was again the case when we last swung by last week. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

It was amid claims that Mr Arthurs has set up a BBQ in their back garden, spreading the scent of his grilled chicken far and wide.

And now, councillors have voted – against the advice of Aberdeen’s planning officials – in the neighbours’ favour.

Why were neighbours against the Caribbean takeaway?

The row over the “smelly” Caribbean takeaway erupted as soon as the planning application was open for comments.

Neighbours were quick to kick up a stink to Aberdeen City Council, citing problems with “overpowering” stench wafting into their homes on a regular basis.

Aberdeen University professor William Naphy slammed Mr Arthurs for opening the food vendor with no “adequate extraction”.

Critically acclaimed author and leading historian Dr William Naphy is among those urging the council to refuse permission. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

And he lamented that he is using their back garden as a kitchen without permission.

Calsayseat Road resident Ben Coutts also pointed out the “health and safety issue”, while Flavio Tomasella was worried the smell could attract rats and foxes to area.

And Nancy Irwin, who has lived directly above 693 George Street for 14 years, accused Mr Arthurs of ruining their “manicured and well loved” green space.

This image shows the location of the flue outlet and the nearest residential property. Image: Couper Acoustics.

She said: “It is an affront to be invaded by a tenant with blatant disregard to the environment, the smell, and nuisance he is creating for others.”

Environment experts backed all of these statements, saying that a “very high level of odour control” is needed to prevent any adverse effect on the neighbouring flats.

Could the Caribbean takeaway be beneficial for George Street residents?

Presenting the case to councillors, planning officer Alex Ferguson reassured there would be appropriate anti-odour measures in place – if the project is approved.

This would have included a suitable ventilation system.

However, he noted that these proposals – along with the required noise and impact assessment – were added after the initial period for objections had already closed.

Examples of ventilation systems suitable for the Caribbean takeaway on George Street.
These are few of the ventilation systems experts put forward as suitable option. Image: Couper Acoustics.
This is the external vent grille that the applicant suggested. Image: Supplied.

As he opened the floor to questions from the committee, Mr Ferguson highlighted some of the benefits of having the Caribbean takeaway on George Street.

He said: “There is no policy, guidance or evidence to suggest that the provision [of such venue] would be to the significant detriment of the community’s health and wellbeing.

“Rather it would offer additional choice to the existing offering in the surrounding area, whilst filling an otherwise vacant commercial unit.”

What did councillors say?

Unconvinced councillors bombarded Mr Ferguson with questions, raising concerns over food waste bins, noise, smell and illegal parking.

Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor Neil Copland was among those to quiz the officer on whether placing bins at a busy junction is a smart move.

He was backed by Northfield colleague Donna Clark who also feared more drivers could be tempted to park illegally on George Street to pick up their orders.

Staff governance convener Neil Copland accused Ms Tissera of "playing politics" with the "very early" talks on bringing in outside organisations to run key council public services in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Councillor Neil Copland wasn’t sure carrying food waste in and out the property is the most appropriate thing to do. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, councillor Martin Greig wanted reassurance that there would be a “robust and long-lasting” solution to any odour concerns.

In addition, councillor John Cooke raised concerns over the use of the rear garden.

However, Mr Ferguson said they have no power over this matter. The green space is not included in the site under consideration.

The Caribbean takeaway is located near the junction between George Street and Powis Place.
The Caribbean takeaway is located near the junction between George Street and Powis Place. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

He added: “There is no way we can apply a competent condition on that.

“If there were to be any use of the rear garden for cooking that is outwith the application site, that would be an enforcement matter.”

So what was their final decision?

Officers suggested that the proposed Caribbean takeaway is approved – but under a few conditions.

These include ensuring there is a suitable ventilation system in place to filter any unpleasant smell, and reducing opening hours to between 8am and 10pm.

Mr Ferguson explained this would be to prevent any noisy customers disrupting residents’ sleep while going in and out the site late at night.

George Street
George Street is usually one of the busiest thoroughfares in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

But councillor Marie Boulton disagreed, summarising her fellow committee members’ concerns.

She said: “I feel we’ve got a round peg trying to fit in a square hole here.

“I do like to try and not curtail any opportunities. But this is not the right location for such an establishment.”

The plans were eventually thrown out unanimously.

Conversation