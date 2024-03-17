Aberdeen neighbours win battle against George Street takeaway that ‘invaded garden with BBQ cooking’

A controversial Caribbean takeaway in Aberdeen will be forced to close after neighbours complained about “overpowering” cooking smells.

Simon Arthurs, of Nemzblendz Limited, opened at 693 George Street without planning permission.

He has been serving exotic dishes from the shop for about six months and this week faced a council hearing on his application to keep the takeaway alive.

An apologetic Mr Arthurs said he wasn’t aware such paperwork was required to convert the former Shannon’s Locks and Beauty salon into a food vendor.

Its menu offers staples like jerk chicken, rice and peas, goat curry and plantain – with some online customers praising dishes as “tender and delicious”.

However, residents at nearby properties did not share the same joy – saying the venue is “disturbing a quiet neighbourhood”.

It was amid claims that Mr Arthurs has set up a BBQ in their back garden, spreading the scent of his grilled chicken far and wide.

And now, councillors have voted – against the advice of Aberdeen’s planning officials – in the neighbours’ favour.

Why were neighbours against the Caribbean takeaway?

The row over the “smelly” Caribbean takeaway erupted as soon as the planning application was open for comments.

Neighbours were quick to kick up a stink to Aberdeen City Council, citing problems with “overpowering” stench wafting into their homes on a regular basis.

Aberdeen University professor William Naphy slammed Mr Arthurs for opening the food vendor with no “adequate extraction”.

And he lamented that he is using their back garden as a kitchen without permission.

Calsayseat Road resident Ben Coutts also pointed out the “health and safety issue”, while Flavio Tomasella was worried the smell could attract rats and foxes to area.

And Nancy Irwin, who has lived directly above 693 George Street for 14 years, accused Mr Arthurs of ruining their “manicured and well loved” green space.

She said: “It is an affront to be invaded by a tenant with blatant disregard to the environment, the smell, and nuisance he is creating for others.”

Environment experts backed all of these statements, saying that a “very high level of odour control” is needed to prevent any adverse effect on the neighbouring flats.

Could the Caribbean takeaway be beneficial for George Street residents?

Presenting the case to councillors, planning officer Alex Ferguson reassured there would be appropriate anti-odour measures in place – if the project is approved.

This would have included a suitable ventilation system.

However, he noted that these proposals – along with the required noise and impact assessment – were added after the initial period for objections had already closed.

As he opened the floor to questions from the committee, Mr Ferguson highlighted some of the benefits of having the Caribbean takeaway on George Street.

He said: “There is no policy, guidance or evidence to suggest that the provision [of such venue] would be to the significant detriment of the community’s health and wellbeing.

“Rather it would offer additional choice to the existing offering in the surrounding area, whilst filling an otherwise vacant commercial unit.”

What did councillors say?

Unconvinced councillors bombarded Mr Ferguson with questions, raising concerns over food waste bins, noise, smell and illegal parking.

Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor Neil Copland was among those to quiz the officer on whether placing bins at a busy junction is a smart move.

He was backed by Northfield colleague Donna Clark who also feared more drivers could be tempted to park illegally on George Street to pick up their orders.

Meanwhile, councillor Martin Greig wanted reassurance that there would be a “robust and long-lasting” solution to any odour concerns.

In addition, councillor John Cooke raised concerns over the use of the rear garden.

However, Mr Ferguson said they have no power over this matter. The green space is not included in the site under consideration.

He added: “There is no way we can apply a competent condition on that.

“If there were to be any use of the rear garden for cooking that is outwith the application site, that would be an enforcement matter.”

So what was their final decision?

Officers suggested that the proposed Caribbean takeaway is approved – but under a few conditions.

These include ensuring there is a suitable ventilation system in place to filter any unpleasant smell, and reducing opening hours to between 8am and 10pm.

Mr Ferguson explained this would be to prevent any noisy customers disrupting residents’ sleep while going in and out the site late at night.

But councillor Marie Boulton disagreed, summarising her fellow committee members’ concerns.

She said: “I feel we’ve got a round peg trying to fit in a square hole here.

“I do like to try and not curtail any opportunities. But this is not the right location for such an establishment.”

The plans were eventually thrown out unanimously.