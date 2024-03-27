Plans to bring former Aberdeen Oddbins back to life as off-licence with wine bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans to bring former Aberdeen Oddbins back to life as off-licence with wine bar

The popular booze shop closed in 2020 and has been empty ever since.

By Ben Hendry
New plans have been lodged for the Aberdeen city centre Oddbins unit.
New plans have been lodged for the Aberdeen city centre Oddbins unit. Image: Google Maps

A former Aberdeen off-licence could be brought back to life as a new wine shop with its own bar.

The Oddbins on Bon Accord Street closed in 2020, leaving another prominent empty unit in Aberdeen city centre.

Last year, the huge space just a stone’s throw from Union Street was advertised to let for £30,000 per annum.

And now, a wine importer from Montrose wants to bring it back to life…

But under his vision, it would be more than just a store to buy in bottles of plonk.

Who is behind Oddbins Aberdeen plans?

Graeme Hetherington of Angus Wines Ltd has submitted the proposals to Aberdeen City Council.

Mr Hetherington has been importing wines to Scotland for years, with clients including Montrose FC.

Graeme Hetherington, owner of Angus Wines, with bottles from Chateau Montrose and Domaine Montrose from France.

The former oil worker started his own business after being surprised to see a French wine with the same name as his hometown in Angus.

His company is registered to an address in Aberdeen.

How would building be changed?

The 3,000 sq ft space started out as a car showroom in the 1930s, before being divided up.

Oddbins closed all of its stores in 2020 after years of financial struggles.

This included another Aberdeen outlet in Rosemount.

Now, the former Oddbins on the corner of Bon Accord Street and Langstane Place could “integrate into the local nightlife of the area”.

The shop as it looked in 2008. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Do you think this is what Aberdeen city centre needs? Let us know in our comments section below

Documents sent to the council explain it would be open from 10am to midnight, allowing people to remain in the wine bar.

It’s an area with various nightspots and restaurants nearby.

The Slaters menswear store upstairs would not be affected.

A new Sugarbird wine bar at Union Terrace Gardens has proven popular since opening last year. 

You can see the new Oddbins Aberdeen plans here.

