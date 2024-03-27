Plans to bring former Aberdeen Oddbins back to life as off-licence with wine bar

A former Aberdeen off-licence could be brought back to life as a new wine shop with its own bar.

The Oddbins on Bon Accord Street closed in 2020, leaving another prominent empty unit in Aberdeen city centre.

Last year, the huge space just a stone’s throw from Union Street was advertised to let for £30,000 per annum.

And now, a wine importer from Montrose wants to bring it back to life…

But under his vision, it would be more than just a store to buy in bottles of plonk.

Who is behind Oddbins Aberdeen plans?

Graeme Hetherington of Angus Wines Ltd has submitted the proposals to Aberdeen City Council.

Mr Hetherington has been importing wines to Scotland for years, with clients including Montrose FC.

The former oil worker started his own business after being surprised to see a French wine with the same name as his hometown in Angus.

His company is registered to an address in Aberdeen.

How would building be changed?

The 3,000 sq ft space started out as a car showroom in the 1930s, before being divided up.

Oddbins closed all of its stores in 2020 after years of financial struggles.

This included another Aberdeen outlet in Rosemount.

Now, the former Oddbins on the corner of Bon Accord Street and Langstane Place could “integrate into the local nightlife of the area”.

Do you think this is what Aberdeen city centre needs? Let us know in our comments section below

Documents sent to the council explain it would be open from 10am to midnight, allowing people to remain in the wine bar.

It’s an area with various nightspots and restaurants nearby.

The Slaters menswear store upstairs would not be affected.

A new Sugarbird wine bar at Union Terrace Gardens has proven popular since opening last year.

You can see the new Oddbins Aberdeen plans here.