Home News Moray

Space for businesses at former Hopeman garage, new Elgin flats and play equipment for Findhorn

By Sean McAngus
February 19, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 19, 2023, 6:04 pm
Former Hopeman service station which will be demolished to make way for new business units.
Former Hopeman service station which will be demolished to make way for new business units.

Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Planning chiefs have approved the replacement of play equipment at the Findhorn eco-village and the demolition of a former Hopeman service station to make way for business units.

In Forres, locals could welcome a new cafe.

But let’s start with plans for a building with apartments on vacant land in Elgin.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Apartments at Elgin vacant land

Drawing impression of proposed apartments. Image: Morlich Homes.

Morlich Homes wants to build a two-storey building on vacant land in Elgin.

The proposed building will be split into two one-bedroom apartments with attached double garage and off street parking.

This is earmarked for plots 18 and 19 on Hamilton Drive.

The land previously contained a number of single storey buildings which were demolished in 2009.

There remains a concrete slab from a former building in the north-west of the site
with tarred parking and access areas.

SUBMITTED: New coffee shop for Forres

A former retail unit could be turned into a coffee shop.

The proposed change of use is proposed at 6 Falconer Avenue.

Susan Longmuir Architect has lodged the plans on behalf of K’s Coffee Shop Limited.

Last November, the firm was set up by Susan Margaret Farish and Stephanie Wallace.

Falconer Avenue. Image: Google Maps.

APPROVED: Findhorn play equipment

The old village green play structure at Findhorn eco village will be replaced.

Berent Korfker had lodged the application.

An aerial view of the Findhorn Foundation and community. Photograph by Mark Richards

The Park in Findhorn began as a pioneering experiment and has since grown to become one of the most recognised eco-villages in the UK.

Have a look at the equipment:

Play equipment for Findhorn eco village.

APPROVED: New business units at site of Hopeman service station

The demolition of a existing Hopeman service station and garage which has fallen into disrepair will go ahead.

A business unit, a smaller light industrial unit and three small industrial business starter units will be built there.

The development will include parking, drainage and access.

Springfield Real Estate Management represented Saltire Business Park Limited in the application for the brownfield site on Forsyth Street.

A planning statement read: “We propose to site high-quality small business elements which would provide employment, supporting local economy growth, providing
space for a small local business and businesses too.

Former Hopeman service station which will be demolished to make way for new business units.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

