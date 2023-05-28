Major takeover of Keith opticians, changes to historical B-listed home and next phase for Elgin sports complex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major takeover of Keith opticians, changes to historical B-listed home and next phase for Elgin sports complex

Time for our weekly planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
The Bield near Elgin.

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications in the Moray Council area.

Proposals for an open-plan kitchen in a historic home will go ahead.

Plans have been lodged for a pavilion at an Elgin sports complex.

Let’s start with whisky giants seeking permission to lime harl and limewash the rubble elevations of a building as part of a multimillion-pound transformation.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Whisky experience

In December, we revealed Gordon and MacPhail’s plans to transform their South Street shop into a whisky experience.

Work is well under way.

Now the whisky giants are seeking permission to lime harl and limewash the rubble elevations of the B-listed building.

LDN Architects is overseeing the multimillion-pound makeover of the shop.

Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group working on the South Street building. Image: John Paul Photography

The whisky experience will open in 2024.

Last month, they opened a temporary retail shop at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

It has provided a boost to the Elgin High Street.

The unit has previously been home to stores like JJB Sports and BrightHouse.

The Gordon & MacPhail whisky shop is now open on High Street.

APPROVED: Kitchen for B-listed home

The Bield near Elgin.

Work will go ahead to create an open-plan kitchen diner at a historical B-listed home near Elgin.

Edinburgh architect James Dunn designed Bield, built in 1930.

The stone-built country house overlooks the River Lossie.

This property has 8 acres of land.

SUBMITTED: Pavilion for Elgin sports complex

Drawing impression of the proposed pavilion.

Elgin Sports Community Trust wants to build a pavilion at their sports complex.

The charity has revealed plans for the new building at Lesser Borough Briggs to provide an indoor community space.

In 2021, the sports facility, complete with one full-size Astroturf football pitch and two five-a-side pitches was opened.

Since then, the Gleaner Arena has proven to be a big success.

Click here to read the full story.

Dave Allen, chairman of Elgin Sports Community Trust pictured at The Gleaner Arena. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

SUBMITTED: Signs for opticians in Keith

Signage proposed at opticians.

New signage is proposed at opticians in the Keith town centre.

This is planned at 129 Mid Street.

Sean Mulligan Opticians, on Mid Street, Keith.

Earlier this year, Duncan and Todd Group took over Sean Mulligan Opticians.

This move led to the closure of the chain’s shop in Huntly.

Former owner Sean Mulligan and long-serving staff member Jayne Forsyth are now part of the group.

Meanwhile, four staff from the D&T Huntly branch have joined them in the Keith store.

l-r Duncan and Todd staff members Alana McWilliam, Jayne Forsyth and Margaret Willetts look forward to welcoming customers to the Keith branch. Image: Big Partnership

D&T managing director Frances Rus said: “We are pleased to have added Keith to our portfolio and delighted Sean is staying on with us to provide continuity and a familiar face for patients.”

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

