Major takeover of Keith opticians, changes to historical B-listed home and next phase for Elgin sports complex

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications in the Moray Council area.

Proposals for an open-plan kitchen in a historic home will go ahead.

Plans have been lodged for a pavilion at an Elgin sports complex.

Let’s start with whisky giants seeking permission to lime harl and limewash the rubble elevations of a building as part of a multimillion-pound transformation.

SUBMITTED: Whisky experience

In December, we revealed Gordon and MacPhail’s plans to transform their South Street shop into a whisky experience.

Work is well under way.

Now the whisky giants are seeking permission to lime harl and limewash the rubble elevations of the B-listed building.

LDN Architects is overseeing the multimillion-pound makeover of the shop.

The whisky experience will open in 2024.

Last month, they opened a temporary retail shop at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

It has provided a boost to the Elgin High Street.

The unit has previously been home to stores like JJB Sports and BrightHouse.

APPROVED: Kitchen for B-listed home

Work will go ahead to create an open-plan kitchen diner at a historical B-listed home near Elgin.

Edinburgh architect James Dunn designed Bield, built in 1930.

The stone-built country house overlooks the River Lossie.

This property has 8 acres of land.

SUBMITTED: Pavilion for Elgin sports complex

Elgin Sports Community Trust wants to build a pavilion at their sports complex.

The charity has revealed plans for the new building at Lesser Borough Briggs to provide an indoor community space.

In 2021, the sports facility, complete with one full-size Astroturf football pitch and two five-a-side pitches was opened.

Since then, the Gleaner Arena has proven to be a big success.

SUBMITTED: Signs for opticians in Keith

New signage is proposed at opticians in the Keith town centre.

This is planned at 129 Mid Street.

Earlier this year, Duncan and Todd Group took over Sean Mulligan Opticians.

This move led to the closure of the chain’s shop in Huntly.

Former owner Sean Mulligan and long-serving staff member Jayne Forsyth are now part of the group.

Meanwhile, four staff from the D&T Huntly branch have joined them in the Keith store.

D&T managing director Frances Rus said: “We are pleased to have added Keith to our portfolio and delighted Sean is staying on with us to provide continuity and a familiar face for patients.”

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

